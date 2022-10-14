Didn’t Get Stimulus Money or Your Child Tax Credit? Watch Your Mailbox for a Letter From The IRS

monkeybusinessimages / iStock.com

More than 9 million people have not collected all or some of their coronavirus stimulus payments, including the Child Tax Credit, the Recovery Rebate Credit, or the Earned Income Tax Credit, the IRS said in a news release on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

CPI: September’s Consumer Price Index Shows Inflation Higher Than Expected After Fed Rate Hikes

Social Security: 2023 COLA to Rise 8.7% for its Biggest Gain in Four Decades

In order to claim the stimulus funds, individuals or couples must file their 2021 federal income tax return. The IRS is also keeping the Free File service open until November 17, 2022, to make it easier for people to file and receive their money.

These tax credits are available for people even if they do not have taxes to pay and normally would not file because they have little or no income. However, to claim the money, a tax return must be filed.

The IRS announced that it will be sending a reminder letter to individuals and families who may be eligible for the credit. The letter will be mailed in Spanish and English, according to the news release posted in the IRS.gov newsroom.

Make Your Money Work for You

The letter will go out to people who typically do not file tax returns because they appear to have very low incomes based on their W-2s, 1099s, or other third-party statements. The letter will remind people that there’s no penalty for filing a return after the April 2022 tax deadline if you don’t owe money. You should file as soon as possible to claim your refund. You can get your refund quickly and easily by filing your tax return online and setting up direct deposit to receive your money.

If you earn $73,000 or less, you can use IRS.gov/FreeFile to file your taxes free online with user-friendly, brand-name tax software.

Social Security COLA 2023: How Can I Find Out How Much More Money I Am Getting?

Social Security: Could COLA Increase Reduce Your Food Stamps Benefits?

Families could receive up to $3,600 in CTC payments, along with other payments that were part of the Biden Administration’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, WDBJ7.com reported.

More From GOBankingRates