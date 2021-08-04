Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Economy

Interest Rates Likely to Increase by 2023, Says Fed Vice Chair Clarida

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

August 4, 2021
Federal Reserve Board meeting in Washington, USA - 31 Oct 2018
ERIK S LESSER / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock.com

Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said today that the necessary conditions for raising interest rates will have been met by year-end 2022.

Economy Explained: How Interest Rates Affect Your Wallet and the Bigger Economic Picture
Learn: What Would the Benefit of Raising Interest Rates Right Now Be?

Speaking at the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington, D.C., Clarida clarified that “while, as Chair Powell indicated last week, we are clearly a ways away from considering raising interest rates and this is certainly not something on the radar screen right now, if the outlook for inflation and outlook for unemployment I summarized earlier turn out to be the actual outcomes for inflation and unemployment realized over the forecast horizon, then I believe that these three necessary conditions for raising the target range for the federal funds rate will have been met by year-end 2022,” according to his opening remarks.

He added that given this outlook and so long as inflation expectations remain well anchored at the 2% longer-run goal, “commencing policy normalization in 2023 would, under these conditions, be entirely consistent with our new flexible average inflation targeting framework.”

Read: Should the Fed Rethink Inflation as Delta Variant Scours the Country?

Last week, the Fed concluded its FOMC meeting and reiterated its stance on the “outcome-based, threshold guidance that specifies three conditions that the Committee expects will be met before it considers increasing the target range for the federal funds rate.”

Make Your Money Work for You

These conditions are that “labor market conditions have reached levels consistent with the Committee’s assessments of maximum employment and inflation has risen to 2% and is on track to moderately exceed 2% for some time,” according to a statement last week.

In terms of the conditions in the labor market, Powell, appearing before the House Financial Services Committee last month to testify on monetary policy and the state of the economy, said that while they have continued to improve, “there is still a long way to go.”

Economy Explained: Breaking Down the Federal Budget and How the Government Spends Money
More: Debt Ceiling Partisan Feud Brews, Treasury Secretary Yellen Takes ‘Extraordinary Measures’

“The unemployment rate remained elevated in June at 5.9%, and this figure understates the shortfall in employment, particularly as participation in the labor market has not moved up from the low rates that have prevailed for most of the past year. Job gains should be strong in coming months as public health conditions continue to improve and as some of the other pandemic-related factors currently weighing them down diminish,” he said.

The Labor Department will release the July unemployment rates on Friday.

More From GOBankingRates

Make Your Money Work for You

Last updated: August 4, 2021

About the Author

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaël Bizouati-Kennedy is a former full-time financial journalist and has written for several publications, including Dow Jones, The Financial Times Group, Bloomberg and Business Insider. She also worked as a vice president/senior content writer for major NYC-based financial companies, including New York Life and MSCI. Yaël is now freelancing and most recently, she co-authored  the book “Blockchain for Medical Research: Accelerating Trust in Healthcare,” with Dr. Sean Manion. (CRC Press, April 2020) She holds two master’s degrees, including one in Journalism from New York University and one in Russian Studies from Université Toulouse-Jean Jaurès, France.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS
Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.