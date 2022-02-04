Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Economy

Fourth Stimulus Rumors are False — Here’s What You Need to Know

Vance Cariaga

By Vance Cariaga

A photo of the economic stimulus check that was sent to US citizens during the covid-19/coronavirus quarantine.
LPETTET / Getty Images/iStockphoto

If you’ve seen posts on Facebook or YouTube proclaiming the imminent arrival of a fourth economic stimulus check, treat them the say way you treat robo-calls about a free vacation in the Bahamas: Walk away and forget about it. Those posts are fake.

What’s not fake is this: Nobody’s getting a fourth stimulus check unless Congress approves one, and Congress has shown little interest in approving one.

That hasn’t stopped people from claiming that a fourth check is on its way, however. As USA Today reported, a Jan. 28 Facebook video got more than 20,000 views when it proclaimed, “SENDING OUT $2,000 CHECKS FOR EVERYONE! FOURTH STIMULUS CHECK.” YouTube videos got 40,000 views by promising that the checks will be deposited on Feb. 9.

The IRS has squelched these rumors, with spokesperson Eric Smith telling USA Today that no fourth stimulus payment has been approved. None is likely to be approved, either, despite efforts by both advocacy groups and some lawmakers urging Congress to approve a fourth check — and even a recurring stimulus payment.

The Biden administration is more focused on infrastructure spending and its potential impact on the economy right now, CBS News reported. Meanwhile, many economists oppose any more government relief efforts, which they blame for contributing to high inflation.

More importantly, many members of Congress are wary of approving any additional large spending packages, as evidenced by President Joe Biden’s inability to get his Build Back Better agenda approved.

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga is a London-based writer, editor and journalist who previously held staff positions at Investor's Business Daily, The Charlotte Business Journal and The Charlotte Observer. His work also appeared in Charlotte Magazine, Street & Smith's Sports Business Journal and Business North Carolina magazine. He holds a B.A. in English from Appalachian State University and studied journalism at the University of South Carolina. His reporting earned awards from the North Carolina Press Association, the Green Eyeshade Awards and AlterNet. In addition to journalism, he has worked in banking, accounting and restaurant management. A native of North Carolina who also writes fiction, Vance's short story, "Saint Christopher," placed second in the 2019 Writer's Digest Short Short Story Competition. Two of his short stories appear in With One Eye on the Cows, an anthology published by Ad Hoc Fiction in 2019. His debut novel, Voodoo Hideaway, was published in 2021 by Atmosphere Press.

