If You Get a Stimulus Check, How Will You Use It? Take Our Poll

President Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package made its way out of the House over the weekend, passing entirely on Democratic support. It is scheduled to pass the Senate this week, then complete the reconciliation process and be signed into law next week. The extended unemployment benefits passed in December expire on March 14, which forms a hard deadline. The package being debated calls for $1400 checks, which is not controversial. The $15 minimum wage provision has been removed. Remaining issues include the extension of unemployment benefits, support for state governments, and miscellaneous stimulus and special funding provisions.

We want to hear from you: If you get a stimulus check, how will you use it? Click here to take our anonymous online poll.

