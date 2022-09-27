Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Economy

Government Shutdown: What’s Behind Current Congressional Stalemate, and How Food Stamps, Social Security and More Could Suffer

Vance Cariaga

By Vance Cariaga

The east side of the US Capitol in the early morning.
drnadig / Getty Images/iStockphoto

In what seems to be an annual tradition in the United States, the federal government is once again threatened with a shutdown amid delays in passing a short-term funding bill — less than a year after lawmakers had to scramble to avoid a similar shutdown.

Small Business Spotlight 2022: GOBankingRates Celebrates Small Businesses Across the US
See: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

Both Republicans and Democrats have pushed to pass the current bill, known as a continuing resolution, Business Insider reported. The CR allows Congress to fund the government for a short period of time until certain issues can be ironed out.

Bonus Offer: Open a new Citi Priority Account by 1/9/23 and earn up to a $2,000 cash bonus after completing required activities.

The main roadblock now comes from U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.), who wants the bill to hinge on approval of the Energy Independence and Security Act of 2022. That measure would speed up the process of initiating energy infrastructure projects in the U.S. — and mandate the construction of West Virginia’s Mountain Valley Pipeline, a project opposed by environmental groups.

Make Your Money Work for You

Manchin’s bill has faced pushback from both sides of the political aisle, with some Democrats voicing concern about the environmental impact and some Republicans arguing that the bill already leans too far in favor of environmental regulations.

The rest of the short-term funding bill has largely gotten support from both sets of lawmakers. As Business Insider noted, the CR would keep federal agencies open at their current funding levels through mid-December.

The Senate was expected to vote on the package on Tuesday, Sept. 27, Forbes reported. Government funding expires on Friday. As of early Tuesday, it was still unclear whether Manchin has enough votes for his bill, meaning the CR could be in peril and Americans might face a temporary halt to certain federal government services. That last happened in 2019.

Bonus Offer: Find a Checking Account that Fits Your Lifestyle. $100 Bonus Offer for New Checking Account Customers.

Live Richer Podcast: First-Time Homebuying During Inflation — Is It Worth It?
Government Shutdown 2021: The Difference Between Dec. 3 Stopgap Bill Expiration and Dec. 15 Debt Ceiling Deadline

Here’s how certain federal programs could be impacted, according to Forbes Advisor:

  • Food stamps: The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as food stamps, could face distribution problems during a government shutdown. This could lead to delays in getting SNAP benefits to low-income Americans who depend on the program to help buy food.
  • Social Security: Social Security applications due to be processed would likely be delayed during a government shutdown, although Americans currently receiving Social Security benefits should not be affected.
  • IRS: The tax agency is already under fire for backlogs, slow customer service and other problems. A government shutdown would temporarily halt key services and likely exacerbate the problem.
  • Low-income housing: Americans who depend on low-income housing programs to help pay rent could see a disruption in the approval of grants and vouchers, as well as a delay in the renewal of rental assistance contracts.
  • National parks and monuments: The National Park Service has halted most of its operations during past shutdowns, Forbes noted, citing information from the Congressional Research Service. You can expect the same in the event of another shutdown.
Make Your Money Work for You

More From GOBankingRates

Share This Article:

Make Your Money Work for You

About the Author

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga is a London-based writer, editor and journalist who previously held staff positions at Investor’s Business Daily, The Charlotte Business Journal and The Charlotte Observer. His work also appeared in Charlotte Magazine, Street & Smith’s Sports Business Journal and Business North Carolina magazine. He holds a B.A. in English from Appalachian State University and studied journalism at the University of South Carolina. His reporting earned awards from the North Carolina Press Association, the Green Eyeshade Awards and AlterNet. In addition to journalism, he has worked in banking, accounting and restaurant management. A native of North Carolina who also writes fiction, Vance’s short story, “Saint Christopher,” placed second in the 2019 Writer’s Digest Short Short Story Competition. Two of his short stories appear in With One Eye on the Cows, an anthology published by Ad Hoc Fiction in 2019. His debut novel, Voodoo Hideaway, was published in 2021 by Atmosphere Press.
Learn More

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS

Best Bank Accounts for September 2022

SAVE NOW!

Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.