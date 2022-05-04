Housing Prices Are Expected to Drop in These Metros — Is Yours One of Them?

A surprisingly and persistently hot housing market, even during the pandemic, has made it a difficult time for many new homebuyers to break into the market in the past few years. While the housing market isn’t radically slowing, it does appear to be cooling for a number of reasons, which may bode well for those who want to buy a new home in the next year.

Some housing markets are overvalued, for example, and several of the metro areas on this list may be among those. Some signs pointing to a coming drop in housing prices going forward, according to Forbes, include the fact that mortgage rates dropped in March 2023, and home sales prices fell year-over-year for the first time in almost 11 years in February. GoBankingRates set out to find the metro areas where housing prices are projected to start falling from now until March 2024.

For this piece, GOBankingRates looked at the 100 biggest metros according to Zillow and found key data such as March 2023 typical home value for all homes and year-over-year projected percent change in typical home value. GOBankingRates was then able to find each metro’s projected March 2024 typical home value for all homes and projected monetary change in home value from March 2023 to March 2024.

Here are 7 metro areas where housing prices are expected to drop.