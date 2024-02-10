Advertiser Disclosure
How Much It Cost to Have A Baby Now – It Wasn’t Like this 5 Years Ago

The financial landscape of starting a family in the United States has undergone a dramatic transformation over the past five years, with the cost of having a baby today far outstripping what it was half a decade ago.

As of 2024, the average cost of childbirth with employer-sponsored health insurance is $1,905, while for those without insurance, the price soars to $13,393. However, these figures barely scratch the surface of the total expense, as parents also face additional costs for postpartum follow-ups and baby supplies in the first year, culminating in an actual price tag of $16,391 for insured families. For those without insurance, the costs are significantly higher, reflecting the steep financial challenge of parenthood in today’s America.

This stark rise in childbirth and related expenses marks a significant departure from the situation just five years ago, in 2019, when the average cost of having a baby in the US was reported at $10,808. The increase in costs over such a short period underscores the escalating financial pressures faced by new parents, particularly in a healthcare landscape where even basic maternal care can come with a hefty price tag.

The variation in childbirth costs across different states adds another layer of complexity for expectant parents. For instance, in Nebraska and other states with the highest out-of-pocket costs for giving birth, families with insurance can expect to pay nearly $2,700 on average for delivery, 36% higher than the national average. This disparity highlights the significant impact of geographical location on the financial aspects of childbirth.

Moreover, the first year of a baby’s life brings additional financial burdens, with essentials such as diapers, formula, and cribs costing parents an average of $10,601. When combined with healthcare expenses, the total cost of having a baby with insurance in the US reaches an astonishing $16,391. This figure does not even account for potential fertility treatment services, which can range from $5,894 to $72,642, further escalating the financial stakes for those struggling to conceive.

The financial implications of starting a family in the United States today are daunting, especially when compared to the situation just five years ago. The dramatic increase in the cost of having a baby highlights the urgent need for policy reforms and support systems to alleviate the financial strain on new parents. As the nation grapples with these rising costs, the dream of parenthood remains an expensive proposition, underscoring the challenges faced by families in the Bezos era of 2024.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

