Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Economy

How Much the Price of Gas Has Changed Throughout 2023

2 min Read
By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
Upset woman refueling the gas tank at fuel pump stock photo
Eleganza / iStock.com

Gasoline prices have been a rollercoaster throughout 2023, reflecting changes in global economics, supply and demand, and other dynamic factors. Here’s a look at how gas prices have fluctuated over the year, with data referenced from Finder.

Early 2023: A Pricey Start

In early 2023, the United States witnessed a continuation of the upward trend in gas prices from the previous year. The national average gas price hovered around $3.57 per gallon, a noticeable increase from the six-year national average of $3.01. The spike in prices was linked to various global factors, including geopolitical tensions and supply chain disruptions.

Mid-Year Surge: Hitting the Peak

By mid-2023, gas prices reached their zenith. On September 14, the national average hit a peak of $3.90 per gallon. This surge was attributed to several factors, including increased travel demand during the summer months and continued pressure on global oil supplies.

State Variations: California and Texas

California experienced the highest gas prices in the US for 2023, peaking at $6.03 per gallon on September 28. In contrast, Texas saw the lowest average prices, with gas costing as little as $2.68 per gallon as of December 7.

Year-End Relief: Prices Drop

As 2023 drew to a close, consumers welcomed a decline in gas prices. By December 7, the national average fell to $3.22 per gallon, marking the lowest prices for the year. This decline was reflected in most states, with notable decreases in Colorado, Utah, and California.

Make Your Money Work for You

Comparison with Previous Years

The fluctuating gas prices of 2023 stand in contrast to previous years. In 2020, the US saw its lowest annual average in recent times, with a gallon of gas costing $2.19. However, the highest prices since 2018 were recorded in 2022, when the national average reached $4.99 per gallon, driven by unique pandemic-related factors.

Consumer Impact: Budget Adjustments

The varying gas prices throughout 2023 have had a significant impact on American households. With gas being a major expense for many, the fluctuations have led to adjustments in budgets and travel plans.

The year 2023 has been a testament to the unpredictability of gas prices and their profound impact on everyday life. As the year ends with a welcome decrease in prices, consumers remain cautious, knowing that the trends in gas prices are as dynamic as the global factors that influence them.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

Why the Fed Could Cut Interest Rates in Spring 2024, According to Experts

Money

Why the Fed Could Cut Interest Rates in Spring 2024, According to Experts

December 12, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Affording Luxury in 2024: Top 5 Tips for High-End Spending

Money

Affording Luxury in 2024: Top 5 Tips for High-End Spending

December 11, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

10 Perks To Ask For When a Raise Isn’t an Option

Money

10 Perks To Ask For When a Raise Isn't an Option

December 11, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

How Much Household Income Is Considered Upper Class in 2023?

Wealth

How Much Household Income Is Considered Upper Class in 2023?

December 11, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

7 Things Poor People Do That Rich People Don’t

Money

7 Things Poor People Do That Rich People Don't

December 11, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

7 Things the Middle Class Spends Money on That Poor and Rich People Don’t

Wealth

7 Things the Middle Class Spends Money on That Poor and Rich People Don't

December 12, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

10 Things You Must Do To Secure Your Finances Before Changing Jobs

Money

10 Things You Must Do To Secure Your Finances Before Changing Jobs

December 11, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

9% Say They’re at Their Financial Worst in 2023: How To Use a New Year To Turn Things Around

Money

9% Say They're at Their Financial Worst in 2023: How To Use a New Year To Turn Things Around

December 11, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Are Blank Coins Valuable? If You Can Find One, It Could Be Worth Up to $1,600

Wealth

Are Blank Coins Valuable? If You Can Find One, It Could Be Worth Up to $1,600

December 12, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Good Luck Finding an Apartment for Under $2K in These Priciest Cities for Renters

Money

Good Luck Finding an Apartment for Under $2K in These Priciest Cities for Renters

December 12, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

$100 Bills That Are Worth More Than a Standard Benjamin

Money

$100 Bills That Are Worth More Than a Standard Benjamin

December 11, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Experts: 4 Safest Places To Keep Your Savings

Money

Experts: 4 Safest Places To Keep Your Savings

December 11, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Humphrey Yang: Why It’s More Expensive To Be Poor

Wealth

Humphrey Yang: Why It's More Expensive To Be Poor

December 11, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

12 Cities With Really High Salaries and Really Low Costs of Living

Money

12 Cities With Really High Salaries and Really Low Costs of Living

December 11, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

I’m a Financial Expert: Here Are the 5 Worst Things Retirees Spend Their Savings On

Money

I'm a Financial Expert: Here Are the 5 Worst Things Retirees Spend Their Savings On

December 11, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Generational Wealth: 7 Reasons to NOT Leave the Family Home to Your Children

Money

Generational Wealth: 7 Reasons to NOT Leave the Family Home to Your Children

December 11, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!