How Much the Price of Gas Has Changed Throughout 2023

Gasoline prices have been a rollercoaster throughout 2023, reflecting changes in global economics, supply and demand, and other dynamic factors. Here’s a look at how gas prices have fluctuated over the year, with data referenced from Finder.

Early 2023: A Pricey Start

In early 2023, the United States witnessed a continuation of the upward trend in gas prices from the previous year. The national average gas price hovered around $3.57 per gallon, a noticeable increase from the six-year national average of $3.01. The spike in prices was linked to various global factors, including geopolitical tensions and supply chain disruptions.

Mid-Year Surge: Hitting the Peak

By mid-2023, gas prices reached their zenith. On September 14, the national average hit a peak of $3.90 per gallon. This surge was attributed to several factors, including increased travel demand during the summer months and continued pressure on global oil supplies.

State Variations: California and Texas

California experienced the highest gas prices in the US for 2023, peaking at $6.03 per gallon on September 28. In contrast, Texas saw the lowest average prices, with gas costing as little as $2.68 per gallon as of December 7.

Year-End Relief: Prices Drop

As 2023 drew to a close, consumers welcomed a decline in gas prices. By December 7, the national average fell to $3.22 per gallon, marking the lowest prices for the year. This decline was reflected in most states, with notable decreases in Colorado, Utah, and California.

Comparison with Previous Years

The fluctuating gas prices of 2023 stand in contrast to previous years. In 2020, the US saw its lowest annual average in recent times, with a gallon of gas costing $2.19. However, the highest prices since 2018 were recorded in 2022, when the national average reached $4.99 per gallon, driven by unique pandemic-related factors.

Consumer Impact: Budget Adjustments

The varying gas prices throughout 2023 have had a significant impact on American households. With gas being a major expense for many, the fluctuations have led to adjustments in budgets and travel plans.

The year 2023 has been a testament to the unpredictability of gas prices and their profound impact on everyday life. As the year ends with a welcome decrease in prices, consumers remain cautious, knowing that the trends in gas prices are as dynamic as the global factors that influence them.

