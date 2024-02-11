Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Economy

How Much the Price of Groceries Changed Throughout 2023

3 min Read
By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
Opened fridge from the inside full of vegetables, fruits and other groceries.
millann / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Throughout 2023, the grocery landscape witnessed notable shifts in pricing, reflecting broader economic trends and specific challenges within the food sector. Here’s an in-depth look at how the price of groceries evolved over the year, offering insights into what consumers faced when stocking their pantries.

A Slight Decrease in Inflation Rates

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for all food items saw a modest increase of 0.1 percent from November to December 2023, culminating in a 2.7 percent rise from December 2022. This uptick in food prices was part of a broader trend of economy-wide inflation, which eased slightly by the year’s end but remained a concern for household budgets.

Diverging Paths: Food at Home vs. Food Away from Home

The CPI for food-at-home, essentially groceries, experienced a slight decline of 0.1 percent from November to December 2023, ending the year just 1.3 percent higher than in December 2022. Conversely, the food-away-from-home index, covering restaurant meals, increased by 0.3 percent in December 2023, marking a 5.2 percent rise from the previous year.

Food Categories: Winners and Losers

2023 was a year of mixed fortunes for various food categories. While the prices for most food items tracked by the USDA Economic Research Service (ERS) increased, the pace of growth was slower compared to 2022. Fats and oils led the pack with a 9.0 percent price increase, closely followed by sugar and sweets, cereals and bakery products, and processed fruits and vegetables. Pork was the outlier, recording a price decline of 1.2 percent.

The Factors Influencing Grocery Prices

Several factors contributed to the changing grocery prices in 2023, including:

  • Labor Costs: High labor costs continued to exert upward pressure on food production costs, estimated to rise by 4.1 percent.
  • Supply Chain Challenges: Ongoing supply chain issues stemming from the pandemic affected food supplies, contributing to price volatility.
  • Climate Impacts: Droughts and wildfires in the western U.S. led to reduced crop yields, impacting the prices of produce.
  • Global Events: The war in Ukraine affected the country’s ability to export key staples like wheat and corn, influencing global food markets.

Looking Ahead: Projections for 2024

Despite the stabilization in inflation rates towards the end of 2023, food prices are expected to continue rising in 2024, albeit at a slower pace. This projection is based on factors such as labor costs, supply chain dynamics, and ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Coping with Rising Grocery Costs

The fluctuation in grocery prices throughout 2023 underscores the broader economic challenges faced by consumers. While some relief was seen in the form of decreased inflation rates and specific food category prices, the overall trend of rising food costs poses ongoing budgetary challenges. As we move into 2024, consumers will need to remain vigilant and adaptive in their spending habits to navigate the evolving grocery pricing landscape.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

