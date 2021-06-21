How Do You Plan To Spend the Child Tax Credit? Take Our Poll

Today is Child Tax Credit Awareness Day, which was designated by the Biden administration to notify parents about the American Rescue Plan Act’s expansion of the Child Tax Credit (CTC). The advance portion of the CTC is set to be distributed soon, with its first set of payments to hit bank accounts on July 15. The benefit is a tax credit offered through the stimulus relief bill signed into law in March. All eligible families will begin receiving $300 monthly payments from July through December, amounting to half of the total $3,600 benefit. The other $1,800 can be claimed at tax time next year.

The income threshold for the full benefit is $75,000, but higher incomes can still receive partial amounts of the benefit. The full amount will be paid out for each child under the age of 6. Those 6 years of age and above will begin to be phased out for the full benefit, but can still receive partial amounts of payments.

The Urban Institute estimates that the advance portion of the credit alone will reduce the share of children in poverty from 13.7% to 11.3%. If you do not normally file taxes as a non-filer or because of low-income, you are still eligible for the full benefit. The child tax credit is fully refundable, meaning that you do not need to make income or pay taxes to receive it.

Last updated: June 21, 2021