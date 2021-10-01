Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Economy

Key Inflation Indicator Hits 30-Year High

Josephine Nesbit

By Josephine Nesbit

Dollar Sign, Growth, Stock Market and Exchange, Stock Market Data, Moving Up.
sefa ozel / iStock.com

Inflation rose sharply again in August, hitting a 30-year high, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported Friday.

See: Top Economist Sees Potential 1970s Style Inflation Looming
Find: Senior Stimulus: How an Additional $1,400 Check Could Help Social Security Recipients Afford Rising Grocery Costs

The price index tracking consumer spending, or the PCE price index, increased by 4.3% in August compared to one year ago, reflecting the significant price increases for goods and services, most notably the cost of energy and food. Excluding food and energy, which CNN noted are the most volatile, the PCE price index for August increased by 3.6% since last year. The number has remained constant since June.

According to CNN, this was the fastest upward pace since January 1991 and well above the Federal Reserve’s core inflation target of 2%.

Upper-end inflation forecasts have been raised to 4.2% for the year; however, the Feds see it easing to 2.2% going into 2022, as previously reported by GOBankingRates. Powell stated Wednesday that next year should be “quite a strong year” in terms of economic growth, CNBC reported.

Make Your Money Work for You

Personal income also increased in August by 0.2%, or $35.5 billion. Disposable income was also up by 0.1%, or $18.9 billion. The Bureau of Economic Analysis cited increases in compensation of employees and government social benefits for the rise in personal income for August. These increases were primarily due to higher wages as companies tried to attract more workers.

Within government benefits, the advance Child Tax Credit payments helped increase income. This data does not reflect the end to the enhanced pandemic unemployment benefits.

See: Why Inflation’s 6% Cost-of-Living Increase to Social Security Could Be a Double-Edged Sword
Find: From Coffee to Lunchables: How Working Remotely Is Impacting Inflation

Despite increased inflation, personal saving as a percentage of disposable personal income has gone up by 9.4%.

More From GOBankingRates

About the Author

Josephine Nesbit

Josephine Nesbit

Josephine Nesbit is a freelance writer specializing in real estate and personal finance. She grew up in New England but is now based out of Ohio where she attended The Ohio State University and lives with her two toddlers and fiancé. Her work has appeared in print and online publications such as Fox Business and Scotsman Guide.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS
Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.