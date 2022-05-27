Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Economy

Inflation Pressures Could Be Easing, New Key Fed Report Data Shows

Dawn Allcot

By Dawn Allcot

Stock Market Capital Gains Increasing From A Bull Market High Quality.
Darren415 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Even amidst rising gas prices for the Memorial Day weekend, the economy may be showing some positive signs, according to new data reported Friday, May 27, by the Bureau of Economic Analysis.  

See: 50 Ways You’re Throwing Money Away
Find: 11 Things You Should Never Buy at Walmart

The Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge increased just 4.9% in April from the prior year. Meanwhile, personal income in April increased 0.4%, or $89.3 billion, the Personal Income and Outlays report for April 2022 said. Disposable personal income (DPI) increased by $48.3 billion (0.3%), and personal consumption expenditures increased by $152.3 billion (0.9%).

Bonus Offer: Earn up to $1,500 by opening a Citi Priority Account with required activities.

Factoring in inflation, Real DPI increased less than 0.1% and Real PCE increased 0.7%. In all, the numbers were in line with expectations, according to a report from CNBC.com. They were also lower than the 5.2% PCE increase in March.

It’s important to note that the core PCE figure does not include food and energy prices, which have driven inflation to 40-year record highs. When you add food and energy to the PCE, it shows a rise of 6.3%, which is an improvement from March’s 6.6% increase. Additionally, month-to-month the increase was just 0.2% compared to the 0.9% jump between February and March.

Make Your Money Work for You

The PCE figures are also lower than the consumer price index (CPI) numbers for April, which showed an increase of 8.3% since last year, GoBankingRates.com reported earlier this month. The Fed uses the PCE as its preferred inflation gauge since it tracks data directly from businesses, giving a broader-based measure of U.S. prices.

POLL: Do You Make a Weekly Meal Plan or Other Regular Household Budget?
Discover: Consumer Price Index: How Much Did Inflation Increase the Price of Bacon, Bread and Eggs?

Upon the news, the Dow Jones Industrial Average opened up 52 points and continued to climb for a 95 -point gain just minutes after opening, a 0.29% increase from the previous day’s close. The S&P 500 also gained 0.8%, while the Nasdaq Composite opened up 1.4%. The stock market looks like it may be set to reverse course after an 8-week downward spiral.

More From GOBankingRates

About the Author

Dawn Allcot

Dawn Allcot

Dawn Allcot is a full-time freelance writer and content marketing specialist who geeks out about finance, e-commerce, technology, and real estate. Her lengthy list of publishing credits include Bankrate, Lending Tree, and Chase Bank. She is the founder and owner of GeekTravelGuide.net, a travel, technology, and entertainment website. She lives on Long Island, New York, with a veritable menagerie that includes 2 cats, a rambunctious kitten, and three lizards of varying sizes and personalities – plus her two kids and husband. Find her on Twitter, @DawnAllcot.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS

Best Bank Accounts of May 2022

SAVE NOW!

Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.