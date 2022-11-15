Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Economy

Jeff Bezos Warns Consumers Halt Big Purchases Ahead of Prolonged Economic Downturn

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Los Angeles Premiere Of Amazon Prime Video's 'The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power' Season 1, The Culver Studios, Culver City, Los Angeles, California, United States - 16 Aug 2022
Image Press Agency / NurPhoto / Shutterstock.com

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, one of the richest men on the planet, is warning consumers and small businesses to delay big purchases in case of a prolonged economic downturn.

More: Jeff Bezos Donates Nearly $600 Million in Amazon Shares in 2022 (So Far)
Explore: 37 Mistakes We Make When Shopping at Costco, Amazon, Target and Walmart

In an interview with CNN, Bezos said that putting off purchases for big-ticket items such as new cars, televisions and appliances is the surest way to keep some “dry powder.”

Bonus Offer: Open a new Citi Priority Account by 1/9/23 and earn up to a $2,000 cash bonus after completing required activities.

“Take some risk off the table,” he told CNN. “Just a little bit of risk reduction could make the difference.”

Last week, the University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index showed that confidence is deteriorating, with the index falling to 54.7, down from 59.9 in October.

Commenting on the survey, Jeffrey Roach, Chief Economist for LPL Financial, said that “in November, consumers became more pessimistic about future plans relative to last month.”

Make Your Money Work for You

“The vast majority of consumers think now is a bad time to buy a major household item, a vehicle or a home. A pessimistic consumer foreshadows slower consumer spending, which is roughly 70% of the U.S. economy,” he added.

Take Our Poll: Are You Struggling To Keep Up With Your Utility Bills?

While inflation cooled off a bit in October, decreasing to 7.7% — the first time the 12-month figure was below 8% since February, according to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) released Nov. 10 — Americans and companies alike are still feeling the pinch from high prices.

Bonus Offer: Find a Checking Account that Fits Your Lifestyle. $100 Bonus Offer for New Checking Account Customers.

Bezos’ comments also coincide with reports that Amazon is set to lay off 10,000 people starting this week.

The New York Times reported that the cuts will be in corporate and technology jobs and would represent the largest job cuts in the company’s history.

Make Your Money Work for You

“Yep, the probabilities in this economy tell you to batten down the hatches,” Bezos had previously tweeted, according to an excerpt from his CNN interview seen above.

See: How Will Midterm Election Results Impact the Real Estate Market?
Learn: Amazon’s Holiday Return Policy: What You Should Know Before You Shop

Bezos has a net worth of $122 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index.

More From GOBankingRates

Share This Article:

Make Your Money Work for You

About the Author

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaël Bizouati-Kennedy is a full-time financial journalist and has written for several publications, including Dow Jones, The Financial Times Group, Bloomberg and Business Insider. She also worked as a vice president/senior content writer for major NYC-based financial companies, including New York Life and MSCI. Yaël is now freelancing and most recently, she co-authored  the book “Blockchain for Medical Research: Accelerating Trust in Healthcare,” with Dr. Sean Manion. (CRC Press, April 2020) She holds two master’s degrees, including one in Journalism from New York University and one in Russian Studies from Université Toulouse-Jean Jaurès, France.
Learn More

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS