LA and 6 More Cities Giving Residents Free Money

During his State of the City address this week, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced the launch of the largest guaranteed basic income pilot of any city in America.

During the pandemic, Garcetti joined the Mayors for a Guaranteed Income (MGI) coalition, which today includes 43 mayors. The coalition was founded by the former mayor of Stockton, Michael Tubbs, who launched it in June 2020. A guaranteed income is a monthly, cash payment given directly to individuals, typically meant to supplement, rather than replace, the existing social safety net. In its statement of principles, MGI says that “the U.S. is one of the wealthiest countries in the world but prosperity and well-being are not broadly shared. Nearly 40% of Americans cannot afford a single $400 emergency.”

Twitter Co-Founder and CEO, Jack Dorsey, donated $3 million to help launch MGI in July 2020 and donated an additional $15 million in December. Let’s take a look at some of their proposed plans.