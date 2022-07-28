Manchin Reverses Course: 4 Things You Need to Know About the Inflation Reduction Act

Sen. Joe Manchin — in a stunning reversal, which came as a surprise to both Democrats and Republicans — and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer agreed to a deal on climate change and healthcare on July 27, in order to fight inflation.

“I now propose and will vote for the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. Rather than risking more inflation with trillions in new spending, this bill will cut the inflation taxes Americans are paying, lower the cost of health insurance and prescription drugs, and ensure our country invests in the energy security and climate change solutions we need to remain a global superpower through innovation rather than elimination,” Manchin said in a statement.

The White House also issued a statement. President Joe Biden said that he offered his support for the agreement the senators had reached.

“I will have more to say on this later. For now, I want to thank Senator Schumer and Senator Manchin for the extraordinary effort that it took to reach this result,” Biden said in the statement. “If enacted, this legislation will be historic, and I urge the Senate to move on this bill as soon as possible, and for the House to follow as well.”

Schumer, meanwhile, said in a joint statement that “the investments will be fully paid for by closing tax loopholes on wealthy individuals and corporations.”

According to a summary of the bill, it would raise $739 billion in revenue, and investments would total $433 billion, and represent a $300 billion deficit reduction.

While details are still being worked out, here’s what we know so far.