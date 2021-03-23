After Incident in Boulder, a Look at What Mass Shootings Are Costing America

Monday’s mass shooting at a grocery story in Boulder, Colo. that left at least 10 people dead brought renewed focus to the epidemic of gun violence in the U.S., especially since it came less than a week after a series of shootings in Atlanta resulted in the loss of eight more. One thing that doesn’t get talked about much is the monetary cost of mass shootings, though that cost is substantial.

A report released in September 2019 by Congress’s Joint Economic Committee found that gun violence costs Americans $229 billion a year. The report was assembled by the committee’s then-Vice Chair Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) and highlighted estimated costs in every state.

The dollar figure was based on data from the Pacific Institute for Research and Evaluation, the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence and the Centers for Disease Control. It included the combined cost of gun violence in terms of lost income, employer expenses, healthcare and police and criminal justice costs.

The report also found that costs tend to be lower in states with tougher gun laws, both in dollars and lives. For example, the annual cost in New York — which has some of the strictest gun laws in the U.S. — was the country’s third-lowest per capita for gun violence.

The 2019 report was issued following a string of mass shootings in the U.S. that year, including in Dayton, Ohio; El Paso, Texas; and Gilroy, California. CBS news reported that there were more mass shootings in the U.S. in 2019 than days in the year, with 417 such incidents, according to data from the non-profit Gun Violence Archive. The GVA defines a mass shooting as any incident in which at least four people are shot, not including the shooter.

The coronavirus pandemic and ensuing lockdowns contributed to a much slower pace of mass shootings in 2020. The New York Times reported on Monday that until the recent shootings in Atlanta and Boulder, it had been a year since there’d been a large-scale shooting in a public place.

