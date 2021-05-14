McDonald’s Raising Average Wage for Employees at Company-Owned Restaurants

McDonald’s will be raising the average wage for employees at company-owned restaurants across the U.S. over the next several months. The fast-food chain is also looking to hire an additional 10,000 workers within the next three months for these locations, CNBC reports.

According to a McDonald’s USA official statement this raise will affect more than 36,500 employees and is raising the entry-level pay for crewmembers to at least $11-$17 per hour and at least $15-$20 per hour for shift managers based on location.

“Our first value is taking care of our people, and today we are rewarding our hardworking employees in McDonald-owned restaurants for serving our communities,” said Joe Erlinger, President of McDonald’s USA in a company statement. “These actions further our commitment to offering one of the leading pay and benefits packages in the industry.”

The pandemic caused the restaurant industry to lose 2.5 million workers, according to the National Restaurant Association, as reported by CNN. Federal labor data shows that as of April 2021 the unemployment rate for the food services and drinking subsector stands at 10.3%, well above the national unemployment rate of 6.1%.

To entice people back to work, hiring announcements have been accompanied by news of wage increases, referral and retention bonuses and other benefits, reports CNBC.

“Together with our franchisees, we face a challenging hiring environment, and staying ahead means we must constantly renew our commitment to offer one of the leading employment packages in the industry,” Erlinger said in a message to the U.S. system, viewed by CNBC.

CNBC also reported that the popular fast-food chain expects the average wage to be $15 per hour at company-owned restaurants by 2024.

These increases won’t impact workers at McDonald’s franchises, which make up 95% of the American restaurants.

