Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Economy

National Boycott Called as Gas Prices Drop For a Third Straight Week — Will It Work?

Vance Cariaga

By Vance Cariaga

Self-serve gas station fuel options with 91 octane mainly featured stock photo
David Tran / iStock.com

It’s probably just a coincidence — at least according to one expert — but a recent dip in U.S. gasoline prices has coincided with calls for a national boycott of gas stations that began circulating on social media last month.

Stimulus Update: Federal Gas Rebate Checks Worth $100 a Month Forthcoming?
Find: When Oil Prices Go Down, Why Don’t Gas Prices Follow?

The boycott campaign, which started on TikTok, called on consumers to avoid buying gas from July 3 to July 5 — right during the busy July 4 weekend when tens of millions of drivers are on the road. One TikTok video that posted on June 16 has been viewed about 15 million times. The boycott topic itself has generated more than 400 million views across the social media platform, Newsweek reported.

Bonus Offer: Earn up to $1,500 by opening a Citi Priority Account with required activities.

Meanwhile, gasoline prices in the United States have been on a steady decline. The average price nationally as of July 5 was $4.80 a gallon, according to AAA. That’s down from $4.881 a week ago and $4.848 a month ago. It’s also more than 20 cents a gallon cheaper than the record high of $5.016 set on June 14, just as the boycott campaign was moving into gear.

However, to put those prices in perspective: $4.80 a gallon looks cheap compared to a few weeks ago, but it’s still a whole lot more than Americans ever had to pay in any other year. Last year at this time, the average was $3.134 a gallon — and many drivers thought that was high.

Make Your Money Work for You

Surging gas prices in recent weeks are mainly due to limited capacity at U.S. and foreign refineries, increased summer demand and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, UPI reported. In response, President Joe Biden and other lawmakers have floated a number of relief measures, including suspending the federal gas tax and sending gas rebate checks to Americans. But so far, those measures are still in the discussion stage.

Could calls for a gas boycott have succeeded where lawmakers have fallen short? Not likely, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “By avoiding filling up for a couple days — that won’t do anything,” he told WFTV in an interview last week.

Bonus Offer: Find a Checking Account that Fits Your Lifestyle. $100 Bonus Offer for New Checking Account Customers.

Live Updates: Financial Trends, Money News and More
Take Our Poll: Do You Think a Gas Tax Holiday Would Make a Difference on Your Wallet?

De Haan also waved off suggestions that a similar boycott effort in 2008 helped push down prices at the pump. “I look back at charts from 2008 and guess what, there’s no major impact from a boycott,” he said. “Gas prices plummeted in September and October 2008. And that continued. That was because the collapse of Lehman Brothers and Wall Street and what tipped us into a recession.”

Make Your Money Work for You

More From GOBankingRates

About the Author

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga is a London-based writer, editor and journalist who previously held staff positions at Investor’s Business Daily, The Charlotte Business Journal and The Charlotte Observer. His work also appeared in Charlotte Magazine, Street & Smith’s Sports Business Journal and Business North Carolina magazine. He holds a B.A. in English from Appalachian State University and studied journalism at the University of South Carolina. His reporting earned awards from the North Carolina Press Association, the Green Eyeshade Awards and AlterNet. In addition to journalism, he has worked in banking, accounting and restaurant management. A native of North Carolina who also writes fiction, Vance’s short story, “Saint Christopher,” placed second in the 2019 Writer’s Digest Short Short Story Competition. Two of his short stories appear in With One Eye on the Cows, an anthology published by Ad Hoc Fiction in 2019. His debut novel, Voodoo Hideaway, was published in 2021 by Atmosphere Press.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS

Best Bank Accounts of July 2022

SAVE NOW!

Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.