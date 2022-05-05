Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Economy

New York Has Another Bad Week as US Weekly Jobless Claims Increase Again

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Concept of business failure and unemployment problem.
pcess609 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

In the week ending April 30, unemployment claims rose by 19,000 bringing the total number of seasonally adjusted initial jobless claims to 200,000. This is the largest number of claims made since mid-February.

Food Stamps: Can You Use Your SNAP EBT Card at Gas Stations?
Rising Gas Prices: The True Cost of Going Electric

This is the biggest weekly increase in claims since last July, according to MarketWatch.

Once again, New York saw the largest increase in claims, by far, with 7,342 added claims.

Bonus Offer: Earn up to $1,500 by opening a Citi Priority Account with required activities.

Other states with large increases in claims include:

  • Illinois (+3,169)
  • Kentucky (+1,180)
  • Michigan (+1.048)

Meanwhile, some states saw large decreases in new claims last week, including Massachusetts, which led the pack with a 3,078 decrease in claims. Other states with large decreases in claims include:

  • New Jersey (-2,741)
  • Connecticut (-2,316)
  • California (-2.135)
  • North Dakota (-2,194)

In terms of the largest increases in initial claims for the previous week, ending April 23, they were in New York (+4,760), Massachusetts (+3,491), Connecticut (+1,045), Georgia (+932), and New Jersey (+888), while the largest decreases were in California (-2,860), Ohio (-2,609), Michigan (-1,887), Washington (-475), and Minnesota (-453).

Make Your Money Work for You

The Labor Department data shows that for the week ended April 23, in New York, there were layoffs in the transportation and warehousing, accommodation and food services, and public administration industries.

For that same week, in California, there were fewer layoffs in the service industry, while in Michigan, there were fewer layoffs in the wholesale trade industry.

POLL: Do You Think the Government Should Increase SNAP Benefits?
Discover: 6 Summer Side Gigs That Won’t Make You Rich, but Can Help You Afford a Nice Vacation

For the week ending April 30, the four-week moving average was 188,000, an increase of 8,000 from the previous week’s revised average. The previous week’s average was revised up by 250 from 179,750 to 180,000.

More From GOBankingRates

About the Author

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaël Bizouati-Kennedy is a full-time financial journalist and has written for several publications, including Dow Jones, The Financial Times Group, Bloomberg and Business Insider. She also worked as a vice president/senior content writer for major NYC-based financial companies, including New York Life and MSCI. Yaël is now freelancing and most recently, she co-authored  the book “Blockchain for Medical Research: Accelerating Trust in Healthcare,” with Dr. Sean Manion. (CRC Press, April 2020) She holds two master’s degrees, including one in Journalism from New York University and one in Russian Studies from Université Toulouse-Jean Jaurès, France.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS

See Today's Best Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!

Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.