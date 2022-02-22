New York Is Giving Millions to Artists In Effort To Rebuild Communities — Apply by March 25

AlexanderImage / iStock.com

The state of New York is introducing a program that will help artists earn a living wage while helping to re-design, re-build and beautify the state. One aspect of the program will resemble a Universal Basic Income, but available only to artists in the state. Another aspect offers employment to 300 artists across the state, with an annual salary of $65,000, which is the median household income for New York.

Creatives Rebuild New York (CRNY) was launched in Spring 2021 as an extension of the Reimagine New York Commission, the CRNY website explained. Mellon Foundation President Elizabeth Alexander played a large role in the original initiative. Emil J. Kang, Mellon program director for arts and culture, and Sarah Calderon, CRNY executive director, continue the work.

Through a $115 million grant from The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, plus $5 million grants from the Ford Foundation and the Stavros Niarchos Foundation, CRNY is poised to help artists of every ilk in the state. CRNY defines an artist as “someone who regularly engages in artistic or cultural practice.” The CRNY website lists arts and cultural practices that include craft, dance, design, film, literary arts, media arts, music, oral traditions, social practice, theater, performance art, traditional arts, visual arts and interdisciplinary arts.

The Artist Employment Program seeks to hire 300 artists at a rate of $65,000 per year plus benefits for two years. Artists will have dedicated time to focus on their art while working in collaboration with community-based organizations to enrich and support the community. Collaborative organizations will receive between $25,000 and $100,000 annually to support the artists’ employment, according to the CRNY website.

The Guaranteed Income for Artists program is a need-based grant that will provide $1,000 in cash monthly to 2,400 artists across New York State for a period of 18 months.

Applications opened for the Artist Employment Program and the Guaranteed Income for Artists need-based grant February 14, 2022. The deadline for applications is March 25, 2022. Artists in New York can apply for either program.

