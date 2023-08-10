Only One American City Has Fought Inflation and Won — 5 Simple Ways It Keeps Costs Low

In an era where soaring prices have become an unfortunate norm, Minneapolis stands out as the singular American metropolis that has successfully managed to combat inflation.

The city, which saw its annual inflation plummet below the Federal Reserve’s target of 2% in May, is leading by example. Let’s delve into the five strategies Minneapolis employed to ensure affordability and stable prices:

1. Innovative Housing Initiatives

The rise in housing costs has been a persistent concern across the U.S. However, Minneapolis undertook a proactive approach, discarding zoning that permitted only single-family homes. Since 2018, the city has invested an astounding $320 million in rental assistance and subsidies. This decision has catalyzed the construction of a plethora of apartments and condos, significantly controlling inflation as shelter prices play a significant role in the US consumer-price index.

2. Partnerships for New Housing

Minneapolis has fostered a collaborative ecosystem that includes the Itasca Project, a coalition of businesses, philanthropic groups, and public sectors. Their goal is ambitious: to add a minimum of 18,000 new housing units every year until 2030. This initiative not only adds to the housing stock but also encourages a community-wide effort to stabilize prices.

3. Challenging the “Not in My Backyard” (NIMBY) Stance

One of the primary obstacles in constructing new housing in many cities is local opposition. Minneapolis, however, has managed to circumvent this challenge, ensuring that construction projects aren’t halted due to NIMBY sentiments. While other regions, from California to New York, have witnessed potential housing initiatives being stymied due to local resistance, Minneapolis has been relentless in its building endeavors.

4. Focus on Affordable Housing

Rather than simply adding to the city’s housing stock, Minneapolis has prioritized affordability. Notably, rent growth in the city has been a mere 1% since 2017, in stark contrast to the 31% growth seen in the U.S. overall. This focus ensures that even as the city grows and develops, living there remains within reach for its residents.

5. Addressing Disparities

While Minneapolis has achieved commendable successes, it remains acutely aware of existing disparities, especially concerning housing burdens. Initiatives are in place to address these concerns, as the city strives for a holistic approach to affordability and equality.

While other cities grapple with the challenges of inflation, Minneapolis stands as a beacon of what’s possible with focused policies and persistent efforts. The city’s comprehensive approach to addressing housing costs, in particular, offers a blueprint for others to follow.

