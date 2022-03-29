Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Economy

Recession on the Horizon? Usual Indicators Are There, but Economists Disagree

Vance Cariaga

By Vance Cariaga

Experienced financier pointing at table with financial data on whiteboard while explaining it to young co-worker
shironosov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Signs of a looming recession have begun to rear their ugly heads again, primarily in the form of an inverted yield curve, which has been a reliable predictor of past recessions. But some economists believe this time things could be different and there’s no need to worry about a recession just yet.

See: Does Slowing Market Growth Mean We Are Headed for Another Recession?
Find: Economists Keep Saying This Isn’t 1980s Inflation, But What Does That Mean?

As previously reported by GOBankingRates, inverted yield curves happen when bonds with shorter maturity periods have higher yields than bonds with longer maturity periods. Under normal circumstances, it’s the other way around.

On Monday, part of the U.S. yield curve inverted for the first time in 16 years, Bloomberg reported. This happened because investors bet that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates high and fast enough to cause a sustained slowdown in economic growth.

U.S. five-year yields climbed nine basis points to 2.63%, pushing them above yields on 30-year bonds. The spread between five- and 10-year Treasuries inverted earlier this month — something that hasn’t happened since before the Great Recession.

Make Your Money Work for You

Although this is a worrying sign, investors tend to pay more attention to the spread between the two-year U.S. Treasury and the 10-year U.S. Treasury. Those yield curves inverted before the last seven recessions, CNBC reported. So far this year, the two-year and 10-year curve hasn’t shown warning signs of inverting.

For now, economists are cautioning against reading too much into this week’s news.

“It doesn’t mean a recession is coming,” Stephanie Roth, a senior markets economist for global wealth management at J.P. Morgan, told CNBC. “It just reflects concerns about the future economy.”

In many ways what is happening with the yield curve is by design. As Bloomberg noted, the Fed has spent the last couple years propping up the economy by keeping its short-term federal funds rate near zero and buying Treasury securities to help keep longer-term rates down.

Stimulus Update: $1.9 Billion May Have Been Disbursed to Ineligible People — See Why
Read: How Much Does the President Control Gas Prices?

Now the Fed is focused on taming inflation by raising interest rates, which typically sends yields on short-term notes higher.

Make Your Money Work for You

“Some of the 2-10 shape is down to the fact this is a far more aggressively priced Fed cycle than usual, the notion of how quickly the Fed will move is very front-loaded,” Timothy Graf, head of EMEA macro strategy at State Street, told Reuters. “I suspect we will get a growth slowdown, but will it lead to recession? It may be next year’s story. Households will want to see the fuel prices coming down but generally household balance sheets are in pretty good shape.”

More From GOBankingRates

About the Author

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga

Vance Cariaga is a London-based writer, editor and journalist who previously held staff positions at Investor’s Business Daily, The Charlotte Business Journal and The Charlotte Observer. His work also appeared in Charlotte Magazine, Street & Smith’s Sports Business Journal and Business North Carolina magazine. He holds a B.A. in English from Appalachian State University and studied journalism at the University of South Carolina. His reporting earned awards from the North Carolina Press Association, the Green Eyeshade Awards and AlterNet. In addition to journalism, he has worked in banking, accounting and restaurant management. A native of North Carolina who also writes fiction, Vance’s short story, “Saint Christopher,” placed second in the 2019 Writer’s Digest Short Short Story Competition. Two of his short stories appear in With One Eye on the Cows, an anthology published by Ad Hoc Fiction in 2019. His debut novel, Voodoo Hideaway, was published in 2021 by Atmosphere Press.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS
Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.