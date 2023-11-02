Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Economy

Report: Consumer Purchasing Power Rises in September

3 min Read
By Sheiresa McRae Ngo, AI Editor
Happy tourist couple in love having fun, traveling smiling together on vacation.
nd3000 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The latest findings from the Primerica Household Budget Index™ (HBI™) reveal an uptick in the financial capability of middle-income families. As September 2023 saw a rise in purchasing power, the ongoing struggle with inflation presents a complex economic narrative.

A Welcome Increase in Purchasing Power

Primerica, Inc. released figures that inspire cautious optimism. The HBI™ for September 2023 rose to 99.3% for middle-income households, a significant climb from the 97.4% observed in August, and a considerable improvement from the 89.3% recorded at the same time last year.

Glenn J. Williams, CEO of Primerica, highlights that wage growth is beginning to overtake the surging costs of essential items, leading to this increased purchasing power. However, he notes, “The cumulative effect of high inflation for several months continues to strain middle-income budgets and create stress in families.”

Economic Impact Payments: A Missing Cushion

Amy Crews Cutts, Ph.D., economic consultant to Primerica, offers a stark reminder of the recent hardships. “Over the past 18 months, families have had to dig into savings or go into debt to cover the cost of everyday necessity items.” The fading impact of federal pandemic-related Economic Impact Payments removes a crucial buffer against rising costs for necessities like food and utilities, especially as winter approaches.

Make Your Money Work for You

HBI Historical Background

The HBI™, with its baseline set in January 2019, reflects the financial status of households earning between $30,000 and $130,000. It shows that these families spent, on average, $2,683 more than budgeted on basics since the baseline date, largely due to inflation and pandemic-related financial impacts. Without these pressures, the HBI™ might be close to 110%, indicating a significantly stronger position for middle-income families.

About the Primerica Household Budget Index™ (HBI™)

Developed by Primerica’s chief economic consultant, the HBI™ uses official data to gauge the balance between income and the cost of living. When the index exceeds 100%, it indicates families can afford more than just essentials, while a score below 100% suggests the opposite. The index, therefore, is a critical barometer of economic well-being for the middle class.

The Bottom Line

Despite the positive news in September, it’s clear that middle-income families are not entirely out of the woods. The Primerica report is a multifaceted one, suggesting that while progress is evident, the journey to a full financial recovery is ongoing. The Primerica HBI™ serves as an important tool for understanding these dynamics and, importantly, for families to gauge their own economic standing in these challenging times.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

Make Your Money Work for You

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

Grant Cardone Says ‘You Have an Income Problem’ If You Still Live With Your Parents: Here’s How To Earn Money Fast

Money

Grant Cardone Says 'You Have an Income Problem' If You Still Live With Your Parents: Here's How To Earn Money Fast

November 02, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Suze Orman: This Is the First Bill You Need To Pay Each Month

Money

Suze Orman: This Is the First Bill You Need To Pay Each Month

November 02, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

TikTok Says Life Insurance Is a Better Bet Than 401(k) Plans — Here’s Why an Economist Says This Is Bad Advice

Money

TikTok Says Life Insurance Is a Better Bet Than 401(k) Plans -- Here's Why an Economist Says This Is Bad Advice

November 01, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Places To Retire That Are Just Like Arizona but Way Cheaper

Money

10 Places To Retire That Are Just Like Arizona but Way Cheaper

November 01, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Two-Thirds of Americans Want To Start a Small Business — 7 Key Signs You’re Ready

Money

Two-Thirds of Americans Want To Start a Small Business -- 7 Key Signs You're Ready

November 02, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Top 6 Signs You’re Not Taking Full Advantage of Employer Matching for Your Retirement

Money

Top 6 Signs You're Not Taking Full Advantage of Employer Matching for Your Retirement

November 01, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: This Is the First Purchase I Made When I Hit $1M

Wealth

I'm a Self-Made Millionaire: This Is the First Purchase I Made When I Hit $1M

November 01, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Key Signs Your Finances Are in Trouble

Money

5 Key Signs Your Finances Are in Trouble

November 02, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Bad Money Habits That Make Other People Rich

Money

Bad Money Habits That Make Other People Rich

November 02, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

6 Things You Need To Consider for a Partial Retirement Strategy

Money

6 Things You Need To Consider for a Partial Retirement Strategy

November 01, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Barbara Corcoran: This Is the No. 1 Thing You Must Ask Your Partner About Finances

Money

Barbara Corcoran: This Is the No. 1 Thing You Must Ask Your Partner About Finances

November 01, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

If You’re a Baby Boomer or Gen X, Here Are 5 Signs You Can’t Afford To Retire Early

Money

If You're a Baby Boomer or Gen X, Here Are 5 Signs You Can't Afford To Retire Early

November 01, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Today’s Cars That Are Bound to Become Classics

Wealth

Today's Cars That Are Bound to Become Classics

November 01, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Security Backlogs Have Left Over 1 Million Americans Awaiting Benefits — What’s Being Done for Those Affected?

Money

Social Security Backlogs Have Left Over 1 Million Americans Awaiting Benefits -- What's Being Done for Those Affected?

November 02, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Live Richer, Season 2, Episode 20: Achieving Financial Success: Money Girl’s Laura Adams Talks About the Power of Earning More and Taking Control

Money

Live Richer, Season 2, Episode 20: Achieving Financial Success: Money Girl's Laura Adams Talks About the Power of Earning More and Taking Control

November 01, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Suze Orman Says You Do Not Need Money To Make Money: ‘It’s One of the Biggest Financial Myths’

Money

Suze Orman Says You Do Not Need Money To Make Money: 'It's One of the Biggest Financial Myths'

November 01, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!