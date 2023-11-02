Report: Consumer Purchasing Power Rises in September

nd3000 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The latest findings from the Primerica Household Budget Index™ (HBI™) reveal an uptick in the financial capability of middle-income families. As September 2023 saw a rise in purchasing power, the ongoing struggle with inflation presents a complex economic narrative.

A Welcome Increase in Purchasing Power

Primerica, Inc. released figures that inspire cautious optimism. The HBI™ for September 2023 rose to 99.3% for middle-income households, a significant climb from the 97.4% observed in August, and a considerable improvement from the 89.3% recorded at the same time last year.

Glenn J. Williams, CEO of Primerica, highlights that wage growth is beginning to overtake the surging costs of essential items, leading to this increased purchasing power. However, he notes, “The cumulative effect of high inflation for several months continues to strain middle-income budgets and create stress in families.”

Economic Impact Payments: A Missing Cushion

Amy Crews Cutts, Ph.D., economic consultant to Primerica, offers a stark reminder of the recent hardships. “Over the past 18 months, families have had to dig into savings or go into debt to cover the cost of everyday necessity items.” The fading impact of federal pandemic-related Economic Impact Payments removes a crucial buffer against rising costs for necessities like food and utilities, especially as winter approaches.

HBI Historical Background

The HBI™, with its baseline set in January 2019, reflects the financial status of households earning between $30,000 and $130,000. It shows that these families spent, on average, $2,683 more than budgeted on basics since the baseline date, largely due to inflation and pandemic-related financial impacts. Without these pressures, the HBI™ might be close to 110%, indicating a significantly stronger position for middle-income families.

About the Primerica Household Budget Index™ (HBI™)

Developed by Primerica’s chief economic consultant, the HBI™ uses official data to gauge the balance between income and the cost of living. When the index exceeds 100%, it indicates families can afford more than just essentials, while a score below 100% suggests the opposite. The index, therefore, is a critical barometer of economic well-being for the middle class.

The Bottom Line

Despite the positive news in September, it’s clear that middle-income families are not entirely out of the woods. The Primerica report is a multifaceted one, suggesting that while progress is evident, the journey to a full financial recovery is ongoing. The Primerica HBI™ serves as an important tool for understanding these dynamics and, importantly, for families to gauge their own economic standing in these challenging times.

