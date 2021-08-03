Retailers Requiring Masks as Delta Variant Surges

Due to the surge in the COVID-19 Delta variant and updated guidance on masks from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, several retailers are reverting to requiring masks. Many of these chains had dropped masks requirements in May.

Last week, the CDC recommended that fully vaccinated people wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high transmission. These areas can be found on the interactive chart on the CDC website.

The decision was made with the data and science available to CDC at the time, including a public health partnership resulting in rapid receipt and review of unpublished data, the CDC said in a statement last week.

“Today, some of those data were published in CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR), demonstrating that Delta infection resulted in similarly high SARS-CoV-2 viral loads in vaccinated and unvaccinated people,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said in the statement. “High viral loads suggest an increased risk of transmission and raised concern that, unlike with other variants, vaccinated people infected with Delta can transmit the virus. This finding is concerning and was a pivotal discovery leading to CDC’s updated mask recommendation. The masking recommendation was updated to ensure the vaccinated public would not unknowingly transmit virus to others, including their unvaccinated or immunocompromised loved ones.”

While some retailers will require masks in locations across the U.S., others are requiring them only in areas with substantial or high risk of transmission, as defined by the CDC.

