Should We Defund the Police? Take Our Poll

Recent police violence over the past ten days has re-ignited conversations about defunding the police.

The trial of Derek Chauvin, the police officer who was charged in the murder of George Floyd has been underway since April 1. About 10 miles from the Chauvin trial, a police officer mistakenly killed a 20-year-old black man after grabbing his handgun instead of his taser. Just yesterday, a Virginia police officer was fired for pepper-spraying a Black Army lieutenant during a traffic stop in December.

Defunding the police has come to mean different things for different people, but presents itself best as a spectrum – one the one side, people believe some police stations should be entirely eliminated. On the other, police should be divested of resources to reallocate money to other parts of communities that could be more efficiently utilized. Minimizing the amount of non-violent offenses officers respond to and officer paperwork are two of the main things on the table for budget cuts. Instead of police officers, community task forces would be implemented to respond to non-violent offenses and take care of police paperwork.

The data on crime rates and police funding are mixed. In Austin, TX, funding for policing increased 77% from 2000-2017, while crime rates increased steadily until 2007 and then trended downward until 2017. Detroit, Michigan also increased its spending drastically over the same period, and experienced similar peaks and valleys in its crime rates.

Those in opposition of defunding claim that police, especially in highly populated urban areas, are essential to the everyday safety of its citizens and that defunding could only hurt more innocent people overall.

