SNAP Benefits: These States Acknowledged Emergency COVID Allotments for February

By Dawn Allcot

Although many lower income parents are missing the extended advance child tax credit for the second month in a row this February, there could be additional assistance available as part of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in some states. SNAP provides nutritional assistance to low-income families and individuals.

SNAP benefits are distributed on an electronic benefits transfer card that recipients use to purchase eligible food in authorized retail outlets. Some of the requirements for qualification have been waived through February in certain states as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

These waivers were granted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture in states that have issued an emergency or disaster declaration. Emergency allotments in these states are equal to the maximum benefit for the size of the household, minus the monthly base benefit, which is based on bank balances.

States that have extended the waivers are:

  • Alabama
  • Alaska
  • Arizona
  • Colorado
  • District of Columbia
  • Georgia
  • Hawaii
  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Iowa
  • Kentucky
  • Louisiana
  • Maine
  • Maryland
  • Michigan
  • New Jersey
  • New Hampshire
  • New Mexico
  • North Carolina
  • Ohio
  • Oklahoma
  • Oregon
  • Pennsylvania
  • Rhode Island
  • South Carolina
  • Texas
  • Virginia
  • Washington
  • West Virginia
  • Wisconsin
  • Wyoming

Check the USDA website to view the specific waivers for your state. The individual state pages link extensive waiver information for SNAP as well as child nutrition programs, the Women, Infants, and Children program and USDA food programs.

