SNAP Schedule March 2022: When North Dakota Can Expect EBT Payments

Like most other states, North Dakota issues its Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, or food stamps, through a pre-loaded EBT card. This electronic benefits card is a plastic card used like any other debit card that has a preloaded amount of benefits distributed to it each month, corresponding to the benefit amount you and your household qualify for.

SNAP benefits in North Dakota are meant for low-income, needy families. Households can deduct certain expenses to meet the income requirements to qualify for the SNAP program in the state. These deductions include 20 percent of earned income, standard deductions based on household size, medical expenses over $35 a month for elderly or disabled members, certain dependent care costs that are used for training, education or work, legally-owed child support, and a certain percentage of shelter costs. Importantly, this means individuals can deduct child support payments from their reportable income each month in order to meet income thresholds. These income thresholds are largely dependent on the number of people in your household.

As with other states, SNAP benefits may only be used in North Dakota to purchase fresh produce and groceries, and cannot be used on hot food or food bought to be eaten within the actual store. EBT cards can be used in all states, but must adhere to the specific requirements of that state’s program.

The SNAP payment schedule in North Dakota is quite simple compared to the rest of the country. All SNAP benefits are simply loaded onto eligible EBT cards on the first of the month. This means EBT recipients will receive their payment on March 1.

