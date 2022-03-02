Ohio Direction Card Payment Schedule

The Ohio Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP/food stamps program, is designed to help low-income individuals and families in the state purchase fresh food and groceries.

SNAP is a federally funded program, but each state creates their own rules and requirements. In the state of Ohio, one must meet at least one of the following requirements in order to be eligible for SNAP: current resources valued at $2,250 or less (as in checking or savings combined), current resources valued at $3,500 or less if sharing a households with a person/s of age 60 an over, or a person with a disability, yourself included.

In Ohio, SNAP benefits are distributed through an electronic benefit transfer card known as an Ohio EBT Card, or as Ohio specifically labels it: “The Ohio Direction Card.” The Direction Card operates just like a bank debit card or credit card, with benefits preloaded once a month for recipients who can then use the card freely at participating vendors.

Those who have recently applied for benefits will be notified of their payments dates when their eligibility is approved. All Direction Card holders may also call the customer service number at 1-866-386-3071 six days before the first day of each month to see when their benefits become available.

Recipients are paid from the 2nd through the 20th of the month depending on the corresponding last digit of the case number assigned to them.

If your:

Case number ends in Benefits available 0 March 2 1 March 4 2 March 6 3 March 8 4 March 10 5 March 12 6 March 14 7 March 16 8 March 18 9 March 20 Source: Providers

