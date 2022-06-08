Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Economy

Stagflation Very Real Economic Threat, Global Forecast Downgrade From World Bank Suggests

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

stock market graph with US one dollar bill
claffra / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The World Bank has significantly slashed its global growth forecast, arguing that following the damage done via the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war has magnified the slowdown in the global economy — an economy which is entering what could become a protracted period of feeble growth and elevated inflation (stagflation).

Discover: Here’s How Much Cash You Need Stashed if a National Emergency Happens
More: 6 Signs You Can’t Afford To Retire

The World Bank’s latest Global Economic Prospects report indicates that global growth is expected to decrease to 2.9% in 2022, a staggering drop from 5.7% growth in 2021 and significantly lower than the 4.1% growth that was anticipated in January. It is expected to hover around that pace over 2023-24.

Bonus Offer: Earn up to $1,500 by opening a Citi Priority Account with required activities.

“The war in Ukraine, lockdowns in China, supply-chain disruptions, and the risk of stagflation are hammering growth. For many countries, recession will be hard to avoid,” World Bank president David Malpass said in a press release. “Markets look forward, so it is urgent to encourage production and avoid trade restrictions. Changes in fiscal, monetary, climate and debt policy are needed to counter capital misallocation and inequality.”

Make Your Money Work for You

The surge in energy and food prices, along with the supply and trade disruptions triggered by the war in Ukraine (and the necessary interest rate normalization now underway) account for most of the downgrade, according to the report.

“One key risk to the outlook is the possibility of high global inflation accompanied by tepid growth, reminiscent of the stagflation of the 1970s,” a preface to the World Bank report indicates. “This could eventually result in a sharp tightening of monetary policy in advanced economies, which could lead to financial stress in some emerging markets and developing economies. A forceful and wide-ranging policy response is required to boost growth, bolster macroeconomic frameworks, reduce financial vulnerabilities, and support vulnerable groups,” the preface continues.

Bonus Offer: Find a Checking Account that Fits Your Lifestyle. $100 Bonus Offer for New Checking Account Customers.

Maya Adly, CEO and founder of ROAR, told GOBankingRates that the June report displays sharp parallels to the economic crisis experienced in the 1970s, as decelerating rates of emerging market expansion and economic development — as well as a decline in the job market — are clear indicators the environment is set for a potential recession.

“The first signs of systematic comparison between the situation today and that of 50 years ago is apparent in this month’s report,” Adly said. “What remains to be known, is the role in which technological advancement will play in potentially mitigating partial effects of the emerging recession. Technology, due to its ability to lower operating costs and increase efficiency, has the ability to slow or even counter some inflationary reactions and did not play a significant part in economic history; however, debt relief for developing economies will be likely.”

Make Your Money Work for You

Other experts are a bit more optimistic, at least when it comes to the outlook for the U.S., including Rusty Vanneman, chief investment strategist at Orion Advisor Solutions. Vanneman told GOBankingRates that as a result of the hawkish stance of the Federal Reserve (two rate hikes of 25 and 50 basis points in March and May), along with negative GDP growth in the first quarter of 2022, it’s no surprise that concerns around global stagflation are on the rise.

“Despite continued rate hikes in 2022 being priced into the US market, U.S. equities are holding their heads as of late compared to expectations coming off early 2022 weakness,” Vanneman said, adding that looking to the U.S. jobs market, May unemployment remained at a very low 3.6%. “[This jobs market] gives us optimism regarding the economy’s ability to continue its growth despite high CPI [consumer price index] readings.”

Bonus Offer: Bank of America $100 Bonus Offer for new Online Checking Accounts. See page for details.

POLL: Do You Think You Will Be Able To Retire at Age 65?
Live Blog: Inflation, Gas Prices, Social Security and More

“Though the impact of the Fed’s rate hikes could damper growth compared to what we’ve seen in the second half of 2020 and in 2021, a steepened yield curve, corporate earnings in line with five-year averages, and a strong U.S. labor market give us reluctance to be waving the flag for fears of global stagflation at this time,” he added.

Make Your Money Work for You

More From GOBankingRates

About the Author

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaël Bizouati-Kennedy is a full-time financial journalist and has written for several publications, including Dow Jones, The Financial Times Group, Bloomberg and Business Insider. She also worked as a vice president/senior content writer for major NYC-based financial companies, including New York Life and MSCI. Yaël is now freelancing and most recently, she co-authored  the book “Blockchain for Medical Research: Accelerating Trust in Healthcare,” with Dr. Sean Manion. (CRC Press, April 2020) She holds two master’s degrees, including one in Journalism from New York University and one in Russian Studies from Université Toulouse-Jean Jaurès, France.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS

Best Bank Accounts of May 2022

SAVE NOW!

Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.