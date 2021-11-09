Stimulus Money: $15,000 Payment Rumor Proves Completely Unfounded

Hope springs eternal and rumors circulate surrounding government stimulus funds related to the coronavirus pandemic. The latest falsity that taxpayers would receive a $15,000 stimulus check in the near future was announced by the YouTube channel LALate on November 4.

Since the report launched, searches for “4th stimulus checks passed today” spiked on Google, according to Green Entrepreneur. However, the Build Back Better infrastructure, social safety net and climate bill has no provisions for a fourth stimulus, and the White House has largely ignored seven different petitions from American taxpayers calling for additional stimulus funds.

In addition to the $15,000 stimulus check rumor with absolutely no truth behind it, the LALate announcer said that student loan forgiveness was back in the bill and American workers would enjoy a 5% to 6% cost-of-living increase. Apart from a poorly synched audio track, the news broadcast gives no indication of being parody or satire. As of Tuesday morning, the video has received more than 14,500 views and has not been removed by YouTube.

For Americans in need of a helping hand as pandemic recovery continues, some cities and states are planning to introduce programs to help lower income residents. Los Angeles is introducing its BIG:LEAP universal basic income program, which aims to give 3,200 people $1,000 a month, NBC News reported. Likewise, Chicago plans to provide 5,000 residents with $500 per month. Although applications for the Los Angeles program closed last Friday, Chicago is still working out the details of its initiative.

NBC News reports that 40 other cities in the U.S. are also considering guaranteed basic income programs to help reduce poverty rates in their cities.

