Stimulus Payment: Haven’t Received Your Colorado Cash Back? Call This Number

Josephine Nesbit

Josephine Nesbit

Portrait of a black man at home reading the mail - lifestyle concepts.
andresr / Getty Images

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed a new bill into law on May 23, 2022, sending eligible tax filers $750 checks — $1,500 for married couples — via the Colorado Cash Back program.

Many checks have already reached mailboxes, but if you got an extension on your tax return until Oct. 17, 2022, the Colorado Department of Revenue Taxation Division said you should receive your cash back check by Jan. 31, 2023.

The Colorado Cash Back program is a refund of state revenues collected above the Taxpayer Bill of Rights (TABOR) limit. This refund will be paid back based on the tax return or property tax, rent or heat credit rebate application (PTC Rebate) filed for 2021.

“Many Colorado families are still feeling the economic impacts of the pandemic, combined with the rising cost of living in the state,” Sarah Barnes, director of family economic prosperity initiatives for Colorado Children’s Campaign, said to Forbes. Barnes noted that direct payments are one of the most impactful ways to help support Colorado families.

The Colorado Department of Revenue explained that, to receive a cash back check, you must meet the following criteria:

  • Have been at least 18 years of age on or before Dec. 31, 2021.
  • Had been a Colorado resident for the entire 2021 income tax year.
  • Filed a 2021 state income tax return or applied for a property tax / rent / heat credit (PTC) rebate that year.

The first round of checks went to residents who filed their taxes before June 30, 2022. These payments were made by Sept. 30, 2022. The second round of payments will be issued by Jan. 31.

If you’re eligible for the Cash Back program and haven’t received your check by the end of January, the Colorado Department of Revenue Taxation Division said to fill out this form and mail it to the address at the bottom of the form. You can also call the Colorado Cash Back hotline at 1-303-951-4996.

Josephine Nesbit

Josephine Nesbit

Josephine Nesbit is a freelance writer specializing in real estate and personal finance. She grew up in New England but is now based out of Ohio where she attended The Ohio State University and lives with her two toddlers and fiancé. Her work has appeared in print and online publications such as Fox Business and Scotsman Guide.
