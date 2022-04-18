Stimulus Update: Could Pennsylvania Residents Receive Another $2,000?

Pennsylvania residents could receive an additional $2,000 stimulus check through American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA)-funded $500 million PA Opportunity Program.

“Pennsylvanians should not have to choose between paying for utilities or groceries, childcare or gas. We have the opportunity and the means to ensure they’re not struggling, to ensure their success,” said Gov. Tom Wolf. “I’m asking the General Assembly to unite across aisles on this for the sake of every Pennsylvanian — for when they succeed, our commonwealth succeeds. Let’s get this money out of our coffers and into the pockets of Pennsylvanians.”

Pennsylvania is sitting on more than $2 billion in federal ARPA dollars. If action isn’t taken by Dec. 31, 2024, then the funds will be sent back to the federal government. Democratic leaders in the Senate and House had committed to introducing bills to support the program.

Under the program, Pennsylvania households with an income of $80,000 or less would receive a one-time payment of up to $2,000.

“For people who faced the most severe economic hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic, the governor’s PA Opportunity Program would provide such a boost. Even as the economy recovers in record fashion and unemployment numbers continue to drop, we’re still facing worldwide inflation, and the higher cost of living is impeding the recovery of working-class families who are the lifeblood of our communities,” said Rep. Maureen Madden.

Wolf’s $1.7 billion proposal includes $225 million in support for small businesses, $204 million for direct property tax relief, $325 million for Pennsylvania’s healthcare system and $450 million to invest in the conservation, preservation and revitalization of Pennsylvania communities.

“My plan will not only help Pennsylvanians recover and rebuild financial security for themselves and their families, but it will improve the quality of life for Pennsylvanians for generations to come,” said Wolf.

