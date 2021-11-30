Stimulus Update: These Residents Will Be Getting a $300 Debit Card – Are You One?

Revive Santa Ana, a stimulus program instituted for low-income residents in the Southern California city of Santa Ana, will distribute $300 prepaid Visa debit cards to roughly 20,000 families in time to help them celebrate the holidays.

The news site FingerLakes1.com reports that more than $6 million dollars will go out, part of a larger initiative that seeks to distribute $160 million to Santa Ana families in need. The funding comes from the American Rescue Act.

The card, which works anywhere Visa is accepted, will be hand-delivered beginning Saturday, Dec. 4. Residents in rental units with a poverty rate over the median of 42% will qualify, according to Fingerlakes1.com. Santa Ana Mayor Vicente Sarmiento is urging residents to use the debit cards locally, if possible, to support business owners in the region.

Will You Receive the Golden State Stimulus?

Additionally, California residents who qualify for the Golden State Stimulus checks could begin to receive their checks this week, with the first wave of checks going out Monday, Nov. 29. Those who live in the 585-781 area should begin looking for the check after Dec. 17. Some California residents may not receive the stimulus until January 11, 2022, according to Fingerlakes1.com. Those who have direct deposit set up have already received their payments.

The Golden State Stimulus II is available to individuals or families in California who earned less than $75,000 in adjusted gross income (AGI) in 2020 and filed their taxes last year. The Golden State Stimulus I is available to California residents who received the California Earned Income Tax Credit last year or filed with an Individual Taxpayer Idea Number and earned less than $75,000 in AGI in 2020. If you are a California resident who filed taxes in the state last year, you can find out if you qualify for either payment here.

Other States Follow Suit

Lower-income Californians aren’t the only ones who can expect a windfall to help them through the holiday season. Roughly half a million Maine residents will receive a $285 stimulus this month. Illinois lawmakers have also proposed a program to give residents a $200 stimulus payment, but the legislation has not yet passed, according to Fingerlakes1.com.

