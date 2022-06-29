Stimulus Update: Who Is Eligible for Oregon’s $600 Low-Wage Worker Checks?

Low-income households in Oregon will soon be getting $600 stimulus payments if they met the eligibility requirements.

You will get the one-time payment if you received the Oregon Earned Income Tax Credit on your 2020 tax filing and lived in Oregon the last six months of 2020, according to the Oregon Department of Revenue. The aim is to help support low-income Oregonians as well as those who still face financial hardships due to COVID-19.​

All direct deposits will be made and checks mailed by July 1.​ The DOR estimates that about 236,000 households will be eligible for payments.

The EITC was a tax benefit designed to help low- to moderate-income workers and families. If you filed your 2020 tax return by December 31, 2021 and received the EITC, you don’t need to do anything to receive the $600 stimulus payment. You’ll get it by direct deposit or check.

To find out if you received the Oregon EITC, check your 2020 state income tax return. The credit would have been claimed on line 33 of Form OR-40, line 59 of Form OR-40-N or line 58 of Form OR-40-P.

Here are some frequently asked questions provided by the DOR on its website, which you’ll find here.

What if I didn’t claim EITC on my 2020 tax return but I’m eligible?

If you filed your return by December 31, 2021, you must have filed an amended return for 2020 by April 15, 2022 to claim the EITC. If you missed the deadline to amend your return, you will not receive a one-time payment. However, you can still amend your federal and Oregon returns to claim the Earned Income Tax Credit.

What if my 2020 refund went to a refund anticipation account?

Typically, you’ll receive the $600 payment using the refund option you selected on your tax return. If you received an advance refund through your tax service provider or paid your tax preparation fees using your refund, you’ll receive your payment by check in the mail.

What if I closed the bank account I used on the most recently filed return?

If your direct deposit is returned because your account is closed, you will receive your payment by check in the mail.

The one-time payments are not subject to state tax, and you can receive one even if you owe back taxes.

