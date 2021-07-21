Supermarket Chain Owner Warns of Spike in Grocery Costs Through October

kali9 / iStock.com

Gristedes Supermarkets chain owner and CEO John Catsimatidis said yesterday that inflation will affect grocery prices until October.

See: 5 Times Inflation Is Actually Good for Your Finances

Find: Consumer Confidence Hits Highest Point Since March 2020

Catsimatidis said he expected that “by October you’re going to have over a 6% annualized rate of inflation,” according to Fox Business.

Last week, the Labor Department released its Consumer Price Index, showing the largest 12-month increase since a 5.4% jump for the period ending August 2008.

The CPI, which measures what consumers pay for goods and services, including clothes, groceries, restaurant meals, recreational activities and vehicles, saw a 0.9% increase in June, the largest one-month change since June 2008 when the index rose 1%, according to a release.

See: Gas Price Update — OPEC’s Latest Decision on Oil Production and Your Wallet

Find: How to Defeat Inflation’s Sneaky Twin — Shrinkflation

Used cars and trucks continued to rise sharply, their index increasing 10.5% in June while the food index increased 0.8% in June, a larger increase than the 0.4% increase reported for May. The gasoline index rose 2.5% in June, with the overall energy index increasing 1.5%, according to Labor Department data.

Following the release of the data today, the Biden administration Council of Economic Advisers tweeted:

Make Your Money Work for You

“We know that the recovery from the pandemic will not be linear. The Council of Economic Advisers will continue to monitor the data as they come in.”

See: 10 Investing Tips for an Inflationary Market

Find: Rising Inflation Is Causing Many Retirees to Worry About Their Nest Eggs

Catsimatidis said that he expects a 10% to 14% spike in food prices by October first, according to Fox Business. Asked whether he is going to be forced to pass the extra costs onto consumers, he told Fox: “You have to pass it on, otherwise you’re not doing your duty to guard your country, your employees and your company.”

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who appeared before the House Financial Services Committee last week, said that inflation had increased notably and will likely remain elevated in the coming months before moderating. “Strong demand in sectors where production bottlenecks or other supply constraints have limited production has led to especially rapid price increases for some goods and services, which should partially reverse as the effects of the bottlenecks unwind. Prices for services that were hard hit by the pandemic have also jumped in recent months as demand for these services has surged with the reopening of the economy,” he said.

Make Your Money Work for You

More From GOBankingRates