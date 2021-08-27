Supreme Court Overrules Biden Administration Rent Moratorium, Evictions Allowed to Resume

The Supreme Court rejected the Biden administration’s moratorium on evictions on Thursday afternoon, issuing an eight-page majority opinion stating the CDC did not have the authority to extend the moratorium on rental evictions.

The move puts hundreds of thousands of tenants at risk of losing shelter, while the Biden administration struggles to speed up the usage of billions of dollars in federal funding to states dragging their feet to utilize the money. Only $5.1 billion of the $46.5 billion in federal aid has been disbursed by states, reports the New York Times. They cite bureaucratic delays at the state and local level delaying payouts to those in need.

Some states have been taking matters into their own hands. New York and California have extended their own moratoriums on rental evictions, buying renters in those states a little more time. In addition, the Treasury recently announced states can rely solely on applicants’ self-attestations without further documentation.

Despite the red tape, if your state has not extended the moratorium, you can still get help.

Over $40 billion was allocated as part of the American Rescue Plan stimulus relief bill — and billions of dollars of it has yet to be claimed. You can find out if you are eligible and what your state’s requirements are here.

State and local programs are taking applications from renters and landlords for this aid. The Consumer Finance Protection Bureau claims that right now, most federal emergency rental assistance programs accept applications from landlords. This has caused delays, as many landlords are unwilling to accept the aid or are having administrative difficulties getting the application done. Where renters can apply, they often still need the help of their landlord to complete the process and make payments to you.

In summary, there is money available if you need it. Familiarizing yourself with your state’s application process is the first step. Finding yourself a nonprofit legal center that can assist in administrative overlaps and landlord difficulties might provide the edge needed to resist any barrier to entry.

Rental assistance is available, but with the expiration of the moratoriums, it is now up to you to make sure you receive it.

