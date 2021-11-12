Surprise Stimulus: These Americans Are Getting $285 on Nov. 15 — Are You Among Qualified Recipients?

More than 500,000 residents in the state of Maine could get a surprise windfall in the mail sometime after Monday, Nov. 15. The Maine State Tax Accessor will be issuing $285 checks to taxpayers with an adjusted gross income (AGI) of less than $150,000 for married couples filing jointly, $112,000 for heads of household or $75,000 for individuals.

However, there’s one more caveat: You must have worked continuously in 2020 throughout the pandemic. Maine is considering these checks “hazard pay” for individuals who worked through the pandemic. A $149.8 million budget was set aside for these payments.

If you filed taxes in Maine in 2020 and meet these requirements, keep your eye on your mailbox, as the state will be issuing 5,000 to 25,000 checks daily over the next six weeks. If you are claimed as a dependent, you aren’t eligible for the stimulus funds.

The stimulus is part of the Disaster Relief Payment Program for the state. Maine is one of 10 states issuing additional stimulus payments, Fox News reported. California and Maryland are also issuing, or have issued, payments for low- to middle-income taxpayers. Other states, such as Florida and Michigan, are offering hazard pay to teachers. Florida is also offering money to first responders through the Florida Heroes Initiative.

If you live in Maine and qualify for the $285 stimulus, you’ll want to make sure the address you have on file with Maine Revenue Services is correct.

If you believe your address is not correct, send a change-of-address request to:

Maine Revenue Services

PO Box 9107

Augusta, ME 04331-9107

The U.S. Postal Service will not forward checks if your correct address is not on file.

