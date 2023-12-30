Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Economy

5 Things the Lower Middle Class Can’t Afford Anymore

3 min Read
By Sheiresa McRae Ngo, AI Editor
A couple looks at paperwork while sitting in front of a laptop.
shapecharge / iStock/Getty Images

The economy has undergone significant shifts, leading to changes in purchasing power and affordability for various income groups. The lower middle class, often considered the backbone of the economy, has been particularly impacted. Here are five things that have become increasingly out of reach for this group.

1. Homeownership

Traditionally, owning a home has been a cornerstone of the American Dream, symbolizing stability and financial security. However, for the lower middle class, this dream is slipping away. Skyrocketing real estate prices, driven by supply shortages and increased demand, have pushed homeownership out of reach for many.

In cities across the country, the median home price has outpaced the growth of median incomes, making mortgages unaffordable for those in the lower middle class. The shift toward renting rather than owning is a stark indicator of this growing financial divide.

2. Higher Education

The cost of higher education has been on a steep incline over the past few decades. College tuition fees have increased at a rate that far outstrips inflation, placing a significant burden on lower-middle-class families. While student loans offer a temporary solution, they lead to long-term debt, which can be crippling.

The consequence is a widening education gap, where higher education becomes a privilege of the wealthy, and the lower middle class struggles to afford the cost of college for their children, potentially limiting their future career and income prospects.

Make Your Money Work for You

3. Quality Healthcare

Healthcare costs have been a pressing issue in the United States for many years. Despite various reforms and debates over healthcare policy, the cost of medical care, including insurance premiums, deductibles, and out-of-pocket expenses, continues to rise. For the lower middle class, this means quality healthcare is becoming a luxury.

Preventive healthcare measures, comprehensive insurance plans, and even necessary treatments for chronic conditions are increasingly unaffordable, leading to a higher risk of untreated illnesses and financial distress due to medical bills.

4. Retirement Savings

Saving for retirement requires disposable income that can be set aside for the future. However, for the lower middle class, whose incomes are often stretched thin by immediate needs, saving for retirement is a challenge. The decline in employer-sponsored pension plans and the inadequacy of Social Security benefits further exacerbate this problem. As a result, many in the lower middle class face the prospect of an insecure retirement, with insufficient funds to maintain even a modest standard of living in their later years.

5. Leisure and Vacation

Leisure activities, including vacations, are important for mental and physical well-being. However, these have become luxuries for the lower middle class. The rising costs of travel, accommodation, and even local recreational activities mean that taking time off for relaxation and travel is increasingly unaffordable. This lack of leisure opportunities not only impacts quality of life but also contributes to increased stress and health issues.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Make Your Money Work for You

Best Ways To Make Money

Related Content

Here’s Why Rich People Choose Frugal Lifestyles: 7 Tips On How You Can Start

Wealth

Here's Why Rich People Choose Frugal Lifestyles: 7 Tips On How You Can Start

December 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How the Middle Class Becomes and Stays Poor

Money

How the Middle Class Becomes and Stays Poor

December 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Want To Make It to the Forbes Richest List? Here Are 10 Steps To Build Your Wealth

Wealth

Want To Make It to the Forbes Richest List? Here Are 10 Steps To Build Your Wealth

December 30, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

The Ramsey Show: 8 Side Hustles To Earn Extra Cash

Side Gigs

The Ramsey Show: 8 Side Hustles To Earn Extra Cash

December 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

What To Do With College Savings if Your Child Doesn’t Need To Use It

Money

What To Do With College Savings if Your Child Doesn't Need To Use It

December 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

What Does a Good Financial Plan Look Like?

Money

What Does a Good Financial Plan Look Like?

December 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

GOBankingRates

Money

Cashing in on Clutter: 5 Tips for Turning Your Junk Into a Goldmine

December 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

What Donald Trump’s Presidency Meant for Your Wallet — And How It Could Change If He Wins Again

Money

What Donald Trump's Presidency Meant for Your Wallet -- And How It Could Change If He Wins Again

December 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Social Media Influencers: The New Financial Advisors?

Money

Social Media Influencers: The New Financial Advisors?

December 26, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Warren Buffett’s Financial Plan To Eliminate America’s Debt In 5 Minutes

Money

Warren Buffett's Financial Plan To Eliminate America's Debt In 5 Minutes

December 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

12 Ways the Rich Save Money That Poor and Middle Class People Don’t

Wealth

12 Ways the Rich Save Money That Poor and Middle Class People Don't

December 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Check Your $2 Bills — They Could Be Worth a Ton

Wealth

Check Your $2 Bills -- They Could Be Worth a Ton

December 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Best Personal Finance Books for Women

Money

10 Best Personal Finance Books for Women

December 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

These Are the 11 Least Stressful Jobs, But Do They Pay Enough To Live On?

Money

These Are the 11 Least Stressful Jobs, But Do They Pay Enough To Live On?

December 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Hidden Costs of Hustle Culture

Money

5 Hidden Costs of Hustle Culture

December 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

8 Things the Rich Spend Money on That Poor and Middle Class People Don’t

Wealth

8 Things the Rich Spend Money on That Poor and Middle Class People Don't

December 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!