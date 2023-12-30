5 Things the Lower Middle Class Can’t Afford Anymore

shapecharge / iStock/Getty Images

The economy has undergone significant shifts, leading to changes in purchasing power and affordability for various income groups. The lower middle class, often considered the backbone of the economy, has been particularly impacted. Here are five things that have become increasingly out of reach for this group.

1. Homeownership

Traditionally, owning a home has been a cornerstone of the American Dream, symbolizing stability and financial security. However, for the lower middle class, this dream is slipping away. Skyrocketing real estate prices, driven by supply shortages and increased demand, have pushed homeownership out of reach for many.

In cities across the country, the median home price has outpaced the growth of median incomes, making mortgages unaffordable for those in the lower middle class. The shift toward renting rather than owning is a stark indicator of this growing financial divide.

2. Higher Education

The cost of higher education has been on a steep incline over the past few decades. College tuition fees have increased at a rate that far outstrips inflation, placing a significant burden on lower-middle-class families. While student loans offer a temporary solution, they lead to long-term debt, which can be crippling.

The consequence is a widening education gap, where higher education becomes a privilege of the wealthy, and the lower middle class struggles to afford the cost of college for their children, potentially limiting their future career and income prospects.

3. Quality Healthcare

Healthcare costs have been a pressing issue in the United States for many years. Despite various reforms and debates over healthcare policy, the cost of medical care, including insurance premiums, deductibles, and out-of-pocket expenses, continues to rise. For the lower middle class, this means quality healthcare is becoming a luxury.

Preventive healthcare measures, comprehensive insurance plans, and even necessary treatments for chronic conditions are increasingly unaffordable, leading to a higher risk of untreated illnesses and financial distress due to medical bills.

4. Retirement Savings

Saving for retirement requires disposable income that can be set aside for the future. However, for the lower middle class, whose incomes are often stretched thin by immediate needs, saving for retirement is a challenge. The decline in employer-sponsored pension plans and the inadequacy of Social Security benefits further exacerbate this problem. As a result, many in the lower middle class face the prospect of an insecure retirement, with insufficient funds to maintain even a modest standard of living in their later years.

5. Leisure and Vacation

Leisure activities, including vacations, are important for mental and physical well-being. However, these have become luxuries for the lower middle class. The rising costs of travel, accommodation, and even local recreational activities mean that taking time off for relaxation and travel is increasingly unaffordable. This lack of leisure opportunities not only impacts quality of life but also contributes to increased stress and health issues.

