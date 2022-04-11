GO in the Know: Tax Tips, Tesla Sales & Top Financial News for April 11

kupicoo / iStock.com

Welcome back to the workweek, and the last full week to file your taxes if you haven’t already. GOBankingRates is here with the lowdown on the biggest financial news stories of the day. Read up, and then go file those taxes!

The Big Lead: Tax Day Approaching

If you’ve put off filing your 2021 income tax return until the last minute, chances are you live somewhere out West. If you got your returns in early, you most likely live in the Midwest. No matter where you live, you only have about a week left to file your 2022 returns, and there are some things you need to remember before getting down to business.

Read the full story here

Business Spotlight: Tesla

The first three months of 2022 didn’t bring much joy to car sellers in the United States — unless they happened to be selling Tesla vehicles, in which case their cash registers are probably still ringing as a result of increased business.

Read the full story here

Well That’s Interesting: Musk Bails on Twitter Board

In a stunning reversal just days after announcing he would join Twitter’s board, Elon Musk has decided against it.

Make Your Money Work for You

Read the full story here

Bonus: Pros and Cons of Automatic Bill Pay

Pro: Automatic bill pay means your bills are scheduled to be paid automatically, and on time, every month.

Read the full story here

More From GOBankingRates