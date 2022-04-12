GO in the Know: Inflation, a Donut Deal & Top Financial News for April 12
Inflation and recession are unfortunately the top buzzwords on this Tuesday, but there’s plenty more financial news out there to digest, and GOBankingRates has got you covered.
The Big Lead: Inflation Hits 40-Year High
The Labor Department released its Consumer Price Index, and the 12-month increase ending in March was 8.5% — the largest increase since the period ending December 1981.
Business Spotlight: Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme is offering a dozen of their Original Glazed Donuts for the price of a gallon of regular gas. On April 12, the national average price of gas was $4.098, based on AAA gas prices. So, considering a dozen Original Glazed Donuts typically costs $7.99, let’s just say the sale could be called an “inflation-beater.”
Well That’s Interesting: Consumers Change Grocery Shopping & Dining Out Habits
With inflation at a 40-year high, consumers have been limiting food purchases and are changing their grocery habits, a new CivicScience report finds.
Bonus: Common Tax Mistakes To Avoid
With the 2022 tax filing deadline fast approaching — most Americans must have their returns filed by April 18 — it’s important to avoid mistakes even if you feel panicked to get your return filed on time.
ICYMI: Yesterday’s GO in the Know
More From GOBankingRates