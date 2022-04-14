GO in the Know: Elon’s Twitter Offer, Gift Card Scams & Top Financial News for April 14

Obradovic / iStock.com

You hear that? That’s the sound of GOBankingRates rolling down the track with the lowdown for you on some of the most important financial news stories of the day. Enjoy.

The Big Lead: Elon Musk Offers To Buy Twitter

In yet another twist in the Musk-Twitter saga, the richest man on the planet has offered to buy Twitter for $54.20 per share in cash, which he says is “a 54% premium over the day before I began investing in Twitter and a 38% premium over the day before my investment was publicly announced.”

Read the full story here

Business Spotlight: Electric Vehicle Interest Spikes 66%

It appears that gasoline prices have finally risen high enough for long enough that a lot of Americans have decided to do something about it — namely, look into vehicles that don’t require gas to get around. The challenge will be finding enough inventory on dealer lots.

Read the full story here

Make Your Money Work for You

Cause for Alarm: 1 in 3 US Adults Have Been Targeted by Gift Card Scams

A recent AARP study found that slightly more than a third of American adults have been targeted by scams seeking payment by gift card, and about a quarter of consumers in the U.S. have given or received a gift card with no funds on it.

Read the full story here

Bonus: Shoppers Share Grocery Budget Secrets for Fighting Inflation

We spoke to three frequent shoppers about their top grocery shopping secrets that allow you to get through inflation and stay within your budget.

Read the full story here

ICYMI: Yesterday’s GO in the Know

More From GOBankingRates