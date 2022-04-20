Advertiser Disclosure
GO in the Know: Student Loan Forgiveness, Netflix Stock & Top Financial News for April 20

Gary Dudak

By Gary Dudak

GOBankingRates is back with another roundup of some of the most important financial news stories of the day. Check it out.

The Big Lead: Student Loan Forgiveness

The U.S. Department of Education announced upcoming changes that will result in immediate debt cancellation for at least 40,000 federal student loan borrowers, and move an additional 3.6 million borrowers closer to some form of loan forgiveness.

Business Spotlight: Netflix

Netflix posted extremely disappointing earnings on April 19, revealing it lost 200,000 paid subscribers in the first quarter, which triggered the stock to drop 27% to a three-year low in pre-market trading on April 20.

Well That’s Interesting: Stimulus Update

Federal funds earmarked for emergency rental assistance have been disbursed at a rapid clip in recent months, with about $30 billion of the $46.6 billion program being sent out in February alone. That leaves roughly $15 billion still available. If you want to apply for the assistance, you might want to get a move on — the Treasury Department said the funds will likely be exhausted by mid-2022.

Bonus: Financial Literacy Around the World

Here’s a look at the most financially literate countries around the world. Spoiler: The United States has a long way to go to crack the top 10.

