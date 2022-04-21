GO in the Know: Investors Worried, Florida vs. Disney & Top Financial News for April 21

Obradovic / iStock.com

Every single day it seems there is a lot to catch up on, which is why GOBankingRates has the lowdown for you on some of the most important financial news stories out there.

The Big Lead: Investors Are Worried

With inflation at a 41-year high and fast-rising interest rates, it’s no surprise that investor concerns are becoming more apparent. Because of the impact of pressing macroeconomic concerns, many investors are re-assessing their approach to financial planning — and most are anticipating an increase in volatility or an economic recession, a new study finds.

Read the full story here

Business Spotlight: The Boring Company

Elon Musk‘s very good week is getting better. On the day Tesla posted record earnings, one of his other endeavors, The Boring Company, “founded by Elon Musk to revolutionize transportation,” announced it had raised $675 million, bringing its valuation to $5.67 billion.

Read the full story here

Well That’s Interesting: Florida vs. Disney

The Florida Senate passed a bill that would abolish the taxing district that gives Disney special privileges of self-government in its theme park. Florida’s Republican-led House is likely going to approve the measure and then it would be sent to Governor Ron DeSantis to sign off on the bill that he has openly supported.

Make Your Money Work for You

Read the full story here

Bonus: Guide To Picking a Health Insurance Plan

Choosing a health insurance plan isn’t easy. The terminology can be overwhelming, and comparing the facts and figures gets confusing. Still, it’s vital to have insurance so you can protect your family’s wellness and finances.

Read the full story here

ICYMI: Yesterday’s GO in the Know

More From GOBankingRates