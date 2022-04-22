GO in the Know: Taming Inflation, Earth Day Tips & Top Financial News for April 22

Happy Earth Day, everyone! As you do your best to show support for protecting our planet, take a break to catch up on the top financial news stories of the day. GOBankingRates has got you covered.

The Big Lead: Interest Rates To Keep Rising

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated that aggressive rate increases will need to be implemented to tame inflation, and a half-percentage point interest rate hike may likely come at the Fed’s next meeting in May.

Read the full story here

Business Spotlight: Nestle

Frozen pizza, Hot Pockets and Nespresso lovers out there, beware. Nestlé — maker of DiGiorno frozen pizzas — announced it had hiked its prices by 5.2% in the first three months of the year, reflecting “significant cost inflation.”

Read the full story here

Well That’s Interesting: Earth Day Tips for Old Face Masks

As we celebrate Earth Day this Friday, April 22, you may want to consider these environmentally friendly ways to recycle or reuse those old cloth masks you’ve been using to cover your face the past two years.

Read the full story here

Bonus: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food Stamps

Formerly known as food stamps, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is the most important anti-hunger initiative in America. However, SNAP pays for much more than just grocery store staples.

Read the full story here

