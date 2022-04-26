GO in the Know: Reactions to Musk Buying Twitter & Top Financial News for April 26

As far as we know, Elon Musk has not purchased GOBankingRates, so we continue to be here for you to provide the top financial news stories of the day.

The Big Lead: Musk Buys Twitter

The deal is done. No poison pill was able to stop the tweeting on the wall and reactions quickly poured in moments after the Twitter board’s announcement that it had agreed to sell the company to Elon Musk for $44 billion on Monday.

Read the full story here

Business Spotlight: Tesla

While Musk made headlines for his successful bid to buy Twitter, news about rising competition for his Tesla electric vehicle company flew largely under the radar — EV sales hit a record high during the 2022 first quarter.

Read the full story here

Well That’s Interesting: Student Loan Debt

Nearly nine out of 10 young Americans under 30 believe that some form of government action on student loan debt is needed, but there is no consensus on a path forward, according to a new study.

Read the full story here

Bonus: What Taxpayers Should Do After Tax Day

Just because the 2022 tax season is over doesn’t mean it’s time to kick back and forget about taxes for a while. There are still some things you should do to ensure the return you just filed went through properly. The IRS suggests taking the following four steps after Tax Day.

Read the full story here

