GO in the Know: Frozen Food Market Grows & Top Financial News for August 23

It’s Find Your Inner Nerd Day, a day to celebrate your uniqueness and spread the word of your favorite nerdy things in the world. Perhaps this daily series about the top financial stories is one of them? I wouldn’t mind. Enjoy.

The Big Lead: Is Frozen Food the Next Big Thing for Americans?

To help ease some of the financial pain of inflation, many consumers are turning to frozen foods, which tend to be cheaper than fresh foods. This trend is expected to continue over the next several years, according to a new report.

Business Spotlight: MoviePass

After flaming out in 2019 and declaring bankruptcy in 2020, MoviePass has announced it is returning in September with a retooled format that will include tiered subscriptions and a digital credit system.

That’s Interesting: Americans Each Have About $175 in Unused Gift Cards

If you’ve ever found an old, unused gift card lying somewhere deep in the back of a drawer around the house, you’re not alone. Nearly half of American adults have at least one unused gift card, voucher or store credit, according to a new survey.

Bonus: 10 Private Colleges That Are Shockingly Affordable Thanks to Financial Aid

Here are the colleges that made The Princeton Review’s top 10 best colleges for financial aid.

