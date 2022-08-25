GO in the Know: Recession Status, Steak Prices & Top Financial News for August 25

Obradovic / iStock.com

It’s Kiss and Make Up Day, so if I have done anything to hurt you, I am ready to make amends. Let me start by offering you this roundup of today’s top financial stories.

The Big Lead: Are We in a Recession Yet?

The economy has been shrinking for two consecutive quarters, which would technically mean it is in a recession. But whether the economy has entered a recession already or not depends on who you ask.

Read the full story here

Economy Spotlight: The Price of Steak is Going Down — Here’s Why

Planning a Labor Day BBQ? You may want to switch things up with some steak instead of the traditional burgers and hotdogs — you might just save a few dollars.

Read the full story here

That’s Interesting: Americans’ Daily Caffeine Habit Not Hindered by Inflation

In stark contrast to continued declines in restaurant spending and grocery store visits this year, it seems that Americans are slaves to the coffee shop grind. While total restaurant spending plummeted 3.1% in June year-over-year, purchases at coffee shops and cafes rose 1.9%.

Make Your Money Work for You

Read the full story here

Bonus: These 10 Companies Are Hiring Remote Workers Right Now

While many companies are trying to bring employees back to the office, it seems like the hybrid (or flexible) model is here to stay, allowing for at least some remote work. So which companies offer the most remote, or “work from anywhere,” jobs? FlexJobs compiled a list, and here are the top 10.

See the list

More From GOBankingRates