Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Economy

GO in the Know: Inflation Report Worse Than Expected & Top Financial News for July 13

Gary Dudak

By Gary Dudak

GO in the Know 3
seb_ra / iStock.com

Inflation data is worse than even the experts predicted, but on a positive note — you can score some free fries for National French Fry Day. Here are the rest of today’s top financial stories.

The Big Lead: Inflation Reached 9.1% in June

Inflation not only continued to rise in June, but it was worse than expected. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released its Consumer Price Index (CPI), and the all-items index increased 9.1% for the 12 months ending in June, a new four-decade high.

Bonus Offer: Earn up to $1,500 by opening a Citi Priority Account with required activities.

Read the full story here

Business Spotlight: Canoo & Walmart

Walmart announced it agreed to buy 4,500 all-electric delivery vehicles from electric vehicle (EV) company Canoo on July 12, sending the stock skyrocketing.

Read the full story here

That’s Interesting: 70% of Americans Think Recession Is Coming

With inflation at a 41-year high, soaring prices and rising rates, fears of a recession are rampant. Now, a new survey finds that 70% of Americans believe a recession is coming, with 59% expecting it in the next six months.

Make Your Money Work for You

Read the full story here

Bonus: These Investment Strategies Are ‘Silver Linings’ in a Bear Market

It’s disconcerting to watch your portfolio dwindling, even if you know you have some time until retirement. However, you can make a bear market work to your advantage in a few ways.

Read the full story here

ICYMI: Yesterday’s GO in the Know

More From GOBankingRates

Share This Article:

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS

Best Bank Accounts of July 2022

SAVE NOW!

Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.