GO in the Know: Inflation Report Worse Than Expected & Top Financial News for July 13

seb_ra / iStock.com

Inflation data is worse than even the experts predicted, but on a positive note — you can score some free fries for National French Fry Day. Here are the rest of today’s top financial stories.

The Big Lead: Inflation Reached 9.1% in June

Inflation not only continued to rise in June, but it was worse than expected. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released its Consumer Price Index (CPI), and the all-items index increased 9.1% for the 12 months ending in June, a new four-decade high.

Read the full story here

Business Spotlight: Canoo & Walmart

Walmart announced it agreed to buy 4,500 all-electric delivery vehicles from electric vehicle (EV) company Canoo on July 12, sending the stock skyrocketing.

Read the full story here

That’s Interesting: 70% of Americans Think Recession Is Coming

With inflation at a 41-year high, soaring prices and rising rates, fears of a recession are rampant. Now, a new survey finds that 70% of Americans believe a recession is coming, with 59% expecting it in the next six months.

Make Your Money Work for You

Read the full story here

Bonus: These Investment Strategies Are ‘Silver Linings’ in a Bear Market

It’s disconcerting to watch your portfolio dwindling, even if you know you have some time until retirement. However, you can make a bear market work to your advantage in a few ways.

Read the full story here

ICYMI: Yesterday’s GO in the Know

More From GOBankingRates