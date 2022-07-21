GO in the Know: Gas Prices Still Dropping & Top Financial News for July 21
It might be National Junk Food Day, but we ain’t got time for any junk in this roundup of today’s top financial stories.
The Big Lead: Gas Prices Dropping Daily — Which State Is Seeing the Largest Decrease?
Gasoline prices continued their steady decline in the United States on Thursday, with the national average dropping to $4.44 a gallon. Four states have seen average prices dip back below $4 a gallon: Georgia, Mississippi, South Carolina and Texas.
Business Spotlight: Jim Cramer Says Invest in Companies That Are Pausing Hiring
Cramer views hiring slowdowns as a reason to invest in companies that are doing so, as he believes the adjustments are proof of smart executive decisions in the current economic environment.
That’s Concerning: Americans Earn Less Than a 1950s Paycheck When Adjusted for Inflation
According to new data released by the Economic Policy Institute, the actual value of minimum wage earnings is the lowest it’s been in 66 years, when adjusted for inflation and the cost of living.
Bonus: 5 Factors That Can Affect Your Social Security Benefits
Here are the top things to keep your eyes on, according to the Social Security Administration.
