GO in the Know: Our 2022 Small Business Spotlight & Top Financial News for July 27

seb_ra / iStock.com

For the second year in a row, GOBankingRates is celebrating the small businesses that make our communities great through our 2022 Small Business Spotlight. Check it out, along with other top financial news stories of the day.

The Big Lead: GOBankingRates Celebrates Small Businesses Across the US

We asked our readers to nominate their favorite restaurants, coffee shops, fitness studios, salons, boutiques and more, and now, we’re shining a light on those deserving businesses and the people behind them. Take a look at some of our winners.

Read the full story here

Business Spotlight: Bakester’s Pastries

GOBankingRates readers have cast their nominations for their favorite local businesses, and the one with the most nominations is Bakester’s Pastries in Willcox, Arizona. Owned by Leigha Burris, the bakery-slash-deli-style sandwich shop serves up sandwiches on fresh-made bread, as well as cinnamon rolls, cookies, and biscuits and gravy.

Read our interview with Burris

Make Your Money Work for You

That’s Interesting: Top 3 Reasons Americans Support Small Businesses

What is it that makes Americans choose a small business over the number of big-box stores on every corner? A recent GOBankingRates survey found the top 3 reasons why people prefer to shop locally.

Find out here

Bonus: 7 Best Ways To Support Small Businesses Amid Inflation

No matter which type of small business you frequent — whether it’s a restaurant, a hair salon or a clothing boutique — here are some of the best ways you can support small businesses without breaking the bank.

Read the full story here

More From GOBankingRates